Juke Box Jungle: 2024-05-10

  1. Club Killers – Ali Pang
  2. OMD – Bauhaus Staircase
  3. The Sundials – Free Your Mind
  4. Cold Ghost – The Sails of Ships
  5. China Crisis – Tragedy & Mystery
  6. Photograph Your Aura – Wish I Was A Dream
  7. Invisible Mendez – Nicaragua
  8. Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – In My Body – Dub
  9. Shukurani – Nakupenda
  10. Kaleidoscope (US) – Egyptian Gardens
  11. Devo – Are You Experienced?
  12. Eric Clapton – Travelin’ Light
  13. The Trafalgars – Girl
  14. The Black Keys – This Is Nowhere
  15. Grace Jones – She’s Lost Control
  16. The Graham Bond Organisation – Train Time
  17. Jimmy Cliff – Bongo Man A Come
  18. Wilding – Logical Steve
  19. Maybe Hugo – Like B4
  20. Clinton (Tjinder Singh) – People Power In the Disco Hour
  21. The Poppy Family – Happy Island
  22. Wild Rocket – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
  23. The Kinks – People Take Pictures Of Each Other
  24. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Silver Strings
  25. The Molting Vultures – The Grace
  26. The Saucer-Men – Gravy Train
  27. Johnny Burnette – Moody River
  28. The Midnight Mares – Autumn Moon
  29. Cobra Starship – Hot Mess
  30. David Arnold James Bond Project featuring Natacha Atlas – From Russia With Love
  31. Julie London – Cry Me A River
  32. Grace Jones – Do or Die
