Juke Box Jungle: 2024-04-26

- Keletigul Diabate with Habib Koite & Bamada – Summertime at Bamako
- Golden Fang – Blue Boy
- Photograph Your Aura – Play Your Cards
- Standard Union – Baby, You Turn My Head
- The Allman Brothers – Whipping Post (RIP Dickey Betts)
- West Thebarton – Humble Heart
- Kirsty MacColl – Children Of The Revolution
- Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Whirlpool Dub
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – The Eagles And The Beatles
- Okkervil River – The Valley
- The B-52’s – Channel Z
- Key Out – Stray
- The Trafalgars – Come On
- Mink DeVille – Gunslinger
- The Stems – Under Your Mushroom
- Holly Golightly – As You Go Down
- James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Memories
- Hate Force Five – AskThe Darkness
- Erin Buku – Why?
- Ray Davies & The Crouch End Festival Chorus – See My Friends
- The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
- Ocean Colour Scene – The Riverboat Song
- 1910 Fruitgum Company – Eternal Light
- Hawkwind – Underwater City
- September Girls – Cursing The Sea
- The Saucer-Men – Caveman In A Spaceship
- Bobbie Gentry – Eleanor Rigby
- Bill Lloyd – Lonely You
- Alien Mustangs – Sunrays
- Architecture In Helsinki – Pet Sounds
- Archie Roach – Outside Your Window
- The Severed Limb – Tidy Is A Vulture
- Desmond Dekker – Beautiful And Dangerous
