Juke Box Jungle: 2024-04-26

Written by on April 26, 2024

  1. Keletigul Diabate with Habib Koite & Bamada – Summertime at Bamako
  2. Golden Fang – Blue Boy
  3. Photograph Your Aura – Play Your Cards
  4. Standard Union – Baby, You Turn My Head
  5. The Allman Brothers – Whipping Post (RIP Dickey Betts)
  6. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  7. Kirsty MacColl – Children Of The Revolution
  8. Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Whirlpool Dub
  9. The Jesus And Mary Chain – The Eagles And The Beatles
  10. Okkervil River – The Valley
  11. The B-52’s – Channel Z
  12. Key Out – Stray
  13. The Trafalgars – Come On
  14. Mink DeVille – Gunslinger
  15. The Stems – Under Your Mushroom
  16. Holly Golightly – As You Go Down
  17. James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Memories
  18. Hate Force Five – AskThe Darkness
  19. Erin Buku – Why?
  20. Ray Davies & The Crouch End Festival Chorus – See My Friends
  21. The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
  22. Ocean Colour Scene – The Riverboat Song
  23. 1910 Fruitgum Company – Eternal Light
  24. Hawkwind – Underwater City
  25. September Girls – Cursing The Sea
  26. The Saucer-Men – Caveman In A Spaceship
  27. Bobbie Gentry – Eleanor Rigby
  28. Bill Lloyd – Lonely You
  29. Alien Mustangs – Sunrays
  30. Architecture In Helsinki – Pet Sounds
  31. Archie Roach – Outside Your Window
  32. The Severed Limb – Tidy Is A Vulture
  33. Desmond Dekker – Beautiful And Dangerous
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-04-26

Current track

Title

Artist