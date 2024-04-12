Juke Box Jungle: 2024-04-12

  1. Impala – Big Noise From The Jungle
  2. Crowded House – Teenage Summer
  3. Basty H – Mandalas Drawn By Prose
  4. The Vovos – Beth Needs A Girlfriend
  5. Steel Pulse – Sound System
  6. The Trafalgars – Doing It Fine
  7. Jane Birkin – Overseas Telegram
  8. Sleater-Kinney – Crusader
  9. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Venal Joy
  10. Killing Heidi – A Jar Labelled Small
  11. The Yardbirds – Still I’m Sad
  12. Atomic Rooster – Friday 13th
  13. Babyteeth – Pretend We’re Dead
  14. Jarvis Cocker – Angela
  15. Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Gettin’ To The Point
  16. Bill Ryder-Jones – I Know That It’s Like This, Baby
  17. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  18. The Cold Field – All Alone
  19. Erin Buku – Why?
  20. The Graham Bond Organisation – Camels & Elephants
  21. Golden Fang – I Found None
  22. Maisie – Sugar For Dinner
  23. The Lemon Twigs – When Winter Comes Around
  24. West Thebarton – Hypersensitivity
  25. The Associates – Party Fears Two
  26. Karl Blau – Slow Children
  27. The 5th Dimension – California Soul
  28. David Bridie – So Many Lies
  29. The Farm – Hearts And Minds
  30. The Jayhawks – The Creature (From Outer Space)
  31. Jane Birkin – Norma Jean Baler
  32. Steel Pulse – Ku Klux Klan
  33. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Discotheque
