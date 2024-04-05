Juke Box Jungle: 2024-04-05

Written by on April 5, 2024

  1. Impala – Herculaneum
  2. The Vovos – Horse Of Freedom
  3. Home Court – Has Anyone Seen My Chainsaw?
  4. Erin Buku – Connected
  5. The Sydney Children’s Choir – I Melt With You
  6. Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
  7. Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble – The Woman With The Invisible Necklace
  8. Sleater-Kinney – Untidy Creature
  9. Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Whirlpool – Dub
  10. Ben Lee – The Serious Mythology Of he Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  11. Gene Loves Jezabel – Screaming For Emmalene
  12. Damien Jurado – Intoxicated Hands
  13. Golden Fang – Sail At Dawn
  14. The Duke Spirit – Sonar
  15. Santigold – No Paradise
  16. Bill Ryder-Jones – Christinha
  17. The Beautiful Black – Dudley and Audrey
  18. Quailbones – A Tip To Trick The Tide
  19. Leitmotiv Limbo – Middle Age Cave
  20. Ladytron – Cracked LCD
  21. Sweeney – Shelved
  22. Joanna Sternberg – Stockholm Syndrome
  23. Marvin Gaye – That’s The Way Love Is
  24. West Thebarton – Tapes
  25. The Saucer-Men – Voodoo Stomp
  26. Modern English – I Melt With You
  27. Champion Jack Dupree – I Feel Like A Millionaire
  28. Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures Or Anything Goes
  29. Big Scary – Firefly
  30. Dusty Springfield – Spooky (recorded with Georgie Fame’s band)
  31. The Kill Devil Hills – Atomic Kitty
  32. Grandaddy – On A Train Or A Bus
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-04-05

Current track

Title

Artist