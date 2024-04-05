Juke Box Jungle: 2024-04-05

- Impala – Herculaneum
- The Vovos – Horse Of Freedom
- Home Court – Has Anyone Seen My Chainsaw?
- Erin Buku – Connected
- The Sydney Children’s Choir – I Melt With You
- Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
- Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble – The Woman With The Invisible Necklace
- Sleater-Kinney – Untidy Creature
- Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Whirlpool – Dub
- Ben Lee – The Serious Mythology Of he Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Gene Loves Jezabel – Screaming For Emmalene
- Damien Jurado – Intoxicated Hands
- Golden Fang – Sail At Dawn
- The Duke Spirit – Sonar
- Santigold – No Paradise
- Bill Ryder-Jones – Christinha
- The Beautiful Black – Dudley and Audrey
- Quailbones – A Tip To Trick The Tide
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Middle Age Cave
- Ladytron – Cracked LCD
- Sweeney – Shelved
- Joanna Sternberg – Stockholm Syndrome
- Marvin Gaye – That’s The Way Love Is
- West Thebarton – Tapes
- The Saucer-Men – Voodoo Stomp
- Modern English – I Melt With You
- Champion Jack Dupree – I Feel Like A Millionaire
- Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures Or Anything Goes
- Big Scary – Firefly
- Dusty Springfield – Spooky (recorded with Georgie Fame’s band)
- The Kill Devil Hills – Atomic Kitty
- Grandaddy – On A Train Or A Bus
Reader's opinions