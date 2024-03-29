Juke Box Jungle: 2024-03-29

  1. Odicolon – Black River
  2. Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Gettin’ To The Point – Dub
  3. Sweeney – Drama, Despair & Disappointment
  4. Home Court – From Russia With Mud
  5. Fluffy – Emotional Hospital
  6. Erin Buku – Hey Mumma
  7. GT Stringer – Left Hand Yiros
  8. Sleater-Kinney – Crusader
  9. Bill Ryder-Jones – Nothing To Be Done
  10. Joe Satrini – Blue Foot Groovy
  11. Holly Palmer – Different Languages
  12. The Waifs – Crazy Train
  13. Golden Fang – Like A Ghost
  14. The Duke Spirit – Blue & Yellow Light
  15. Kat Von D – Easier Sung Than Said
  16. Gruff Rhys – Sadness Sets Me Free
  17. The Beautiful Black – Zen
  18. Paper Arms – Well Built Ships
  19. Pentangle – The Cruel Sister
  20. The Bevis Frond – Big Black Sky
  21. Obscura Hail – Pins and Needles
  22. Nancy Sinatra – Not The Lovin’ Kind
  23. The Lemon Twigs – A Dream is All We Know
  24. Hi-Revving Tongues – (The Psychedelic) Illusion
  25. Grapefruit – Dear Delilah
  26. Liminanas / Garnier – Que calor
  27. Clouds – Aquamarine
  28. Hi-Revving Tongues – Elevator
  29. Grandaddy – Cabin In My Mind
