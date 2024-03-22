Juke Box Jungle: 2024-03-22

  1. Ernest Ranglin – None Shall Escape The Judgement
  2. Sleater-Kinney – Untidy Creature
  3. Sweeney – Even In My Dream I’m Alone
  4. Part Time Lovers – New Girl
  5. Kelly Menhennett – Small Dreams
  6. Erin Buku – Dreamers
  7. Thanes – Shake The Moon
  8. Kim Gordon – The Believers
  9. Bill Ryder-Jones – It’s Today Again
  10. The Church – Tantalized
  11. Clouds – Domino
  12. Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel – Tumbling Down
  13. Golden Fang – Parramatta
  14. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Tomorrow
  15. Kat Von D – Lost At Sea
  16. The Secret Sisters – Black And Blue
  17. Leitmotiv Limbo – Relative Peace
  18. Indiago – Shade
  19. Dave Graney with the Coral Snakes – You Wanna Be There But You Don’t Wanna Travel
  20. Wild Strawberries – Invitation
  21. The Bevis Frond – Jack Immortal
  22. Obscura Hail – Playing Dead
  23. Sagittarius – My World Fell Down
  24. The Beautiful Black – Home I Go
  25. The Seeds – Pushin’ Too Hard (unedited version)
  26. Girl In A Coma – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
  27. The Cherokees – Little Lover
  28. Clouds – Heironymous
  29. The Sundials – Sunday
  30. Thee Headcoatees – I Want Candy
  31. Helen Shapiro – Stop And You Will Become Aware
  32. Natacha Atlas – When I Close My Eyes
  33. Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel – Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)
