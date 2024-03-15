Juke Box Jungle: 2024-03-15

  1. Yma Sumac – No Es Vida
  2. Golden Fang – Dirty Hands
  3. Deep Sea Data – Digital Life
  4. Fair Call – Skinned Knees
  5. Kat Von D – Protected featuring Peter Murphy
  6. Fyoogs – I Am The Sea
  7. Tomorrow featuring Keith West – Hallucinations
  8. Kim Gordon – Dollar Dream
  9. Bill Ryder-Jones – If Tomorrow Starts Without Me
  10. The Zombies – Goin’ Out Of My Head
  11. Zoobombs – Highway A Go Go
  12. Zero 7 – Futures
  13. The Sundials – Baby
  14. Jim White – Silver Threads
  15. Kim Weston – Another Train Coming
  16. Kate Bush – James And The Cold Gun
  17. Leitmotiv Limbo – Bubble Trouble
  18. Sons Of Zoku – Nu Poeme
  19. Felix Mir – Noisette
  20. John Mellancamp with Martina McBride – Grandview
  21. Sleater-Kinney – Six Mistakes
  22. Polystyrene – Talk In Toytown
  23. The Mutton Birds – Green Lantern
  24. The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
  25. Warren Zevon – Boom Boom Mancini
  26. Madam Super Trash – Haunted
  27. The Zutons – Havana Gang Brawl
  28. Falloe – Emily
  29. The Bevis Frond – Here For The Other One
  30. Squeeze – Melody Motel
  31. The Smile – I Quit
