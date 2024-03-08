Juke Box Jungle: 2024-03-08

Written by on March 8, 2024

  1. Kim Gordon – The Candy House
  2. The Vovos – Horse Of Freedom
  3. John Mellencamp with Carlene Carter – Indigo Sunset
  4. Tushar – Peaches and Wine
  5. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  6. Fyoogs – End Of The World
  7. Cat Stevens – A Bad Night
  8. Sachet – Myriad
  9. Pip Blom – Fantasies
  10. Ausecuma Beats – Tropical Storm (featuring Gotopo)
  11. Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble – Undying Love For Humanity
  12. Stereolab – Robot Riot
  13. The Sundials – Telepath
  14. The Flys – Night Creatures
  15. Steel Pulse – Caught You Dancing
  16. The Mock Turtles – Why Must I Share This Air With Foolish Men?
  17. Leitmotiv Limbo – Forbidden Instruments
  18. Sons Of Zoku – O Saber
  19. Velvet Moth – Screamin’ Green
  20. The Flying Burrito Brothers – Christine’s Tune (Devil In Disguise)
  21. Sleater-Kinney – Six Mistakes
  22. Yes – Roundabout
  23. Little Feat – All That You Dream
  24. The Beautiful Black – Dudley and Audrey
  25. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  26. Lowell George – Two Trains
  27. David Bowie – 1984
  28. Edgar Broughton Band – Evil
  29. The Bevis Frond – God’s Gift
  30. The Fifth Dimension – Carpet Man
  31. Shop Assistants – Train From Kansas City
  32. Hollie Cook – Happy Hour
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-03-08

Current track

Title

Artist