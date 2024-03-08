Juke Box Jungle: 2024-03-08

- Kim Gordon – The Candy House
- The Vovos – Horse Of Freedom
- John Mellencamp with Carlene Carter – Indigo Sunset
- Tushar – Peaches and Wine
- The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
- Fyoogs – End Of The World
- Cat Stevens – A Bad Night
- Sachet – Myriad
- Pip Blom – Fantasies
- Ausecuma Beats – Tropical Storm (featuring Gotopo)
- Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble – Undying Love For Humanity
- Stereolab – Robot Riot
- The Sundials – Telepath
- The Flys – Night Creatures
- Steel Pulse – Caught You Dancing
- The Mock Turtles – Why Must I Share This Air With Foolish Men?
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Forbidden Instruments
- Sons Of Zoku – O Saber
- Velvet Moth – Screamin’ Green
- The Flying Burrito Brothers – Christine’s Tune (Devil In Disguise)
- Sleater-Kinney – Six Mistakes
- Yes – Roundabout
- Little Feat – All That You Dream
- The Beautiful Black – Dudley and Audrey
- The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
- Lowell George – Two Trains
- David Bowie – 1984
- Edgar Broughton Band – Evil
- The Bevis Frond – God’s Gift
- The Fifth Dimension – Carpet Man
- Shop Assistants – Train From Kansas City
- Hollie Cook – Happy Hour
Reader's opinions