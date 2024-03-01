Juke Box Jungle: 2024-03-01

- Earl Van Dyke – All Day, All Night
- Emily Wurramura – Magic Woman Dancing
- Rodrigo y Gabriela – Megalopolis
- Sweeney – Preference
- Bree Tranter – Within + Without
- The Fyoogs – Truth
- Lankum – Go Dig My Grave
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Pip Blom – Brand New Car
- Ausecuma Beats – Jeunnesse Africaine
- Linton Kwesi Johnson – Victorious (Dub)
- Aidan Moffat & The Best-Ofs – Lover’s Song
- Boondall Boys – Strip Jack Naked
- The Darling Buds – Crystal Clear
- Papercuts – Do You Really Wanna Know
- Anna Calvi – Piece By Piece
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Bubble Trouble
- Sons Of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
- Runebilly Rattle – Cuckoo
- Everything But The Girl – Run A Red Light
- Sleater-Kinney – Six Mistakes
- Kraftwerk – The Telephone Call
- Pink Industry – New Aims
- The Beautiful Black – Fatally Flawed
- Zook – Claxtonola
- Tim Burgess – Here Comes The Weekend
- The Charlatans – The Only One I Know
- Susana and the Magical Orchestra – Love Will Tear Us Apart
- The Fleshtones – Let’s Go!
