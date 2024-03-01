Juke Box Jungle: 2024-03-01

  1. Earl Van Dyke – All Day, All Night
  2. Emily Wurramura – Magic Woman Dancing
  3. Rodrigo y Gabriela – Megalopolis
  4. Sweeney – Preference
  5. Bree Tranter – Within + Without
  6. The Fyoogs – Truth
  7. Lankum – Go Dig My Grave
  8. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  9. Pip Blom – Brand New Car
  10. Ausecuma Beats – Jeunnesse Africaine
  11. Linton Kwesi Johnson – Victorious (Dub)
  12. Aidan Moffat & The Best-Ofs – Lover’s Song
  13. Boondall Boys – Strip Jack Naked
  14. The Darling Buds – Crystal Clear
  15. Papercuts – Do You Really Wanna Know
  16. Anna Calvi – Piece By Piece
  17. Leitmotiv Limbo – Bubble Trouble
  18. Sons Of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
  19. Runebilly Rattle – Cuckoo
  20. Everything But The Girl – Run A Red Light
  21. Sleater-Kinney – Six Mistakes
  22. Kraftwerk – The Telephone Call
  23. Pink Industry – New Aims
  24. The Beautiful Black – Fatally Flawed
  25. Zook – Claxtonola
  26. Tim Burgess – Here Comes The Weekend
  27. The Charlatans – The Only One I Know
  28. Susana and the Magical Orchestra – Love Will Tear Us Apart
  29. The Fleshtones – Let’s Go!
