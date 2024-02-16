Juke Box Jungle: 2024-02-16

- Impala – Night Full Of Sirens
- Tycami – Fake Cry
- Cat Power – Bad Religion
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
- Sons Of Zoku – Yumi
- Fools Apart – On The Beach
- Joan & The Giants – Beg
- The Smile – I Quit
- Ausecuma Beats – Farafina
- Kurb – Meaningless Apologies
- Violetine – Blind
- Pip Blom – Not Tonight
- Smudge – Ya We Are Cruel, But We Have Our Agenda
- Tracie – Far From The Hurting Kind
- Clare Bowditch and the Feeding Set – Divorcee By 23
- Brittany Howard – What Now
- Joe Ziffer – Jet Streams
- The Bombay Royale – Wild Stallion
- Sleater – Kinney – The Future is Here
- Sleater – Kinney – Hell
- Seun Kuti + Egypt 80 – IMF
- The Sisters Of Mercy – Black Planet
- The Colourphonics – Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff
- Zook – Spook
- The Tiger And Me – Dangerous Creatures
- The Coral – Oceans Apart
- Kitty Daisy & Lewis – Tomorrow
- Beirut – Santa Fe
- The Temptations – (I Know) I’m Losing You
Reader's opinions