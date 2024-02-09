Juke Box Jungle: 2024-02-09

- Henri Rene – Sleep Walk
- The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Desperate Heart
- Sweeney – Inbuilt Obsolescence
- Lazertits – Self Care
- Sons of Zoku – Hunters
- Head In The Oven – Providence Place
- Cairo – I Like Bluebeat
- Joan & The Giants – Good Time
- The Smile – Teleharmonic
- Ausecuma Beats – Bamba
- Femegades – World Turning
- Robert Forster – I Don’t Do Drugs I Do Time
- Animal Collective – Soul Capturer
- David Byrne – Glass, Concrete & Stone
- Mock Turtles – Strings And Flowers
- Capital Cities featuring Andre 3000 – Farrah Fawcett Hair
- Joe Ziffer – Flying Colours
- Natacha Atlas – Janamaan
- Tegan & Sara – Knife Going In
- The Chieftains featuring Linda Ronstadt & Los Lobos – Guadaloupe (recorded in California in 1996)
- Youssou N’Dour – Oh Boy
- The Colourphonics – Just Mad
- Roy Budd – Getting Nowhere In A Hurry
- Glitoris – Spoiler Alert
- Calexico – El Mirador
- The American Breed – Don’t Forget About Me
- Family – Strange Band
- Isadora’s Dream – We Return
- Julie London – Go Slow
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Christine
Reader's opinions