Juke Box Jungle: 2024-02-09

  1. Henri Rene – Sleep Walk
  2. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  3. Beyonce’s Fiances – Desperate Heart
  4. Sweeney – Inbuilt Obsolescence
  5. Lazertits – Self Care
  6. Sons of Zoku – Hunters
  7. Head In The Oven – Providence Place
  8. Cairo – I Like Bluebeat
  9. Joan & The Giants – Good Time
  10. The Smile – Teleharmonic
  11. Ausecuma Beats – Bamba
  12. Femegades – World Turning
  13. Robert Forster – I Don’t Do Drugs I Do Time
  14. Animal Collective – Soul Capturer
  15. David Byrne – Glass, Concrete & Stone
  16. Mock Turtles – Strings And Flowers
  17. Capital Cities featuring Andre 3000 – Farrah Fawcett Hair
  18. Joe Ziffer – Flying Colours
  19. Natacha Atlas – Janamaan
  20. Tegan & Sara – Knife Going In
  21. The Chieftains featuring Linda Ronstadt & Los Lobos – Guadaloupe (recorded in California in 1996)
  22. Youssou N’Dour – Oh Boy
  23. The Colourphonics – Just Mad
  24. Roy Budd – Getting Nowhere In A Hurry
  25. Glitoris – Spoiler Alert
  26. Calexico – El Mirador
  27. The American Breed – Don’t Forget About Me
  28. Family – Strange Band
  29. Isadora’s Dream – We Return
  30. Julie London – Go Slow
  31. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Christine
