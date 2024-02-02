Juke Box Jungle: 2024-02-02

- Duane Eddy – Ring Of Fire
- Isadora’s Dream – Park In York
- Beyonces Fiances – Christopher Walken Christopher Running
- Nonnie – Nectar
- Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity – Season Of The Witch
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Head In The Oven – Percy
- David McComb – Clear Out My Mind
- The Bamboos – The Space Between
- Gwenno (Wales) – An Stevel Nowydh
- The Mutton Birds (NZ) – Green Lantern
- Animal Collective – Broke Zodiac
- The Smile – Read The Room
- Dungen (Sweden) – Panda
- Dead Can Dance – Rakim
- Natacha Atlas featuring Sinead O’Connor – Simple Heart
- Joe Ziffer – Jet Streams
- Bob Dylan with The Grateful Dead – All Along The Watchtower
- Eagulls – Nerve Endings
- Hollie Cook – Lunar Addiction
- Ecotour – Go To The Lake And Breathe
- Talking Heads – Take Me To The River
- Happy Ghosts – Gotta Do It
- Judy Henschke & Jerry Yester – Snowblind
- The Midnight Mares – Anastacia
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
- F.F.S. (Franz Ferdinand Sparks) – Johnny Delusional
- Duane Eddy – Shazam!
