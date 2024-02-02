Juke Box Jungle: 2024-02-02

Written by on February 2, 2024

  1. Duane Eddy – Ring Of Fire
  2. Isadora’s Dream – Park In York
  3. Beyonces Fiances – Christopher Walken Christopher Running
  4. Nonnie – Nectar
  5. Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity – Season Of The Witch
  6. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  7. Head In The Oven – Percy
  8. David McComb – Clear Out My Mind
  9. The Bamboos – The Space Between
  10. Gwenno (Wales) – An Stevel Nowydh
  11. The Mutton Birds (NZ) – Green Lantern
  12. Animal Collective – Broke Zodiac
  13. The Smile – Read The Room
  14. Dungen (Sweden) – Panda
  15. Dead Can Dance – Rakim
  16. Natacha Atlas featuring Sinead O’Connor – Simple Heart
  17. Joe Ziffer – Jet Streams
  18. Bob Dylan with The Grateful Dead – All Along The Watchtower
  19. Eagulls – Nerve Endings
  20. Hollie Cook – Lunar Addiction
  21. Ecotour – Go To The Lake And Breathe
  22. Talking Heads – Take Me To The River
  23. Happy Ghosts – Gotta Do It
  24. Judy Henschke & Jerry Yester – Snowblind
  25. The Midnight Mares – Anastacia
  26. Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
  27. F.F.S. (Franz Ferdinand Sparks) – Johnny Delusional
  28. Duane Eddy – Shazam!
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-02-02

Current track

Title

Artist