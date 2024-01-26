Juke Box Jungle: 2024-01-26

January 26, 2024

  1. Richard Norris – To All Wizards In Lockdown
  2. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Wells
  3. Smoke No Fire – Fig Mint
  4. Sandy Dish – Ghosted
  5. The Kinks – Arthur
  6. Nick Vulture – Summertime
  7. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  8. Isadora’s Dream – Safe Passage
  9. Asian Dub Foundation – Ease Up, Caesar
  10. Teenage Fanclub – Tired Of Being Alone
  11. The Living End – Carry Me Home
  12. The Turtles – House On The Hill
  13. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Creative Creep
  14. Saint Etienne – Stop And Think It Over (Kid Loco Mix)
  15. Native Cats – I Remember Everyone
  16. The Darling Buds – The End Of The Beginning
  17. Deniz Tek – Truck And Roll
  18. Joe Ziffer – Mayday
  19. Slowdive – Skin In The Game
  20. The Teardrop Explodes – Thief Of Baghdad
  21. Traffic – Paper Sun
  22. Huaira – Amazonas
  23. Cormorant Tree Oh – Pareidolia
  24. Can – Moonshake
  25. The Smile – The Same
  26. Buscabulla – El Aprieto
  27. Nina Hagen with Denis Kucinich – 16 Tons
  28. John Cale – Marilyn Monroe’s Legs (Beauty Elsewhere)
  29. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  30. Ela Minus – El Cielo No Es Da Nadie (Edit)
  31. The Damned – Beware Of The Clown
