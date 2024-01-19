Juke Box Jungle: 2024-01-19

- Angelo Cruzman & Jacoby – Accapelica
- Haptics – Always More
- Smoke No Fire – Nobody
- The Monkees – The Birth Of An Accidental Hipster
- The Who – Getting In Tune
- Nick Vulture – Really Good
- Trafalgar – Ocean Break Up / King Of The Universe
- Goldstein – Liam’s Farm
- A Clatter And Drone – The Day That Broke Winter
- Asian Dub Foundation – Rebel Warrior
- The Associates – A Girl Named Property
- Hollie Cook – Gold Girl
- Ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn
- Camel – Metrognome
- The Native Cats – Bass Clef
- The Prisoners – Deceiving Eye
- Deniz Tek – Rear View Mirror
- Brass Monkey – Soldier, Soldier / The Flowers of Edinburgh
- Bjork featuring Rosalia – Oral
- Kasabian – Rocket Fuel
- The Molting Vultures – The Push
- Stereolab – The Man With 100 Cells
- The Gilded Gutter – Southside Of The Styx
- Royksopp – Stay Awhile (featuring Susan Sundfor)
- Super Furry Animals – Bing Bong
- The Beau Brummels – Turn Around
- John Lee – Down At The Depot
- Goat Girl – Sad Cowboy
