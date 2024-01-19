Juke Box Jungle: 2024-01-19

  1. Angelo Cruzman & Jacoby – Accapelica
  2. Haptics – Always More
  3. Smoke No Fire – Nobody
  4. The Monkees – The Birth Of An Accidental Hipster
  5. The Who – Getting In Tune
  6. Nick Vulture – Really Good
  7. Trafalgar – Ocean Break Up / King Of The Universe
  8. Goldstein – Liam’s Farm
  9. A Clatter And Drone – The Day That Broke Winter
  10. Asian Dub Foundation – Rebel Warrior
  11. The Associates – A Girl Named Property
  12. Hollie Cook – Gold Girl
  13. Ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn
  14. Camel – Metrognome
  15. The Native Cats – Bass Clef
  16. The Prisoners – Deceiving Eye
  17. Deniz Tek – Rear View Mirror
  18. Brass Monkey – Soldier, Soldier / The Flowers of Edinburgh
  19. Bjork featuring Rosalia – Oral
  20. Kasabian – Rocket Fuel
  21. The Molting Vultures – The Push
  22. Stereolab – The Man With 100 Cells
  23. The Gilded Gutter – Southside Of The Styx
  24. Royksopp – Stay Awhile (featuring Susan Sundfor)
  25. Super Furry Animals – Bing Bong
  26. The Beau Brummels – Turn Around
  27. John Lee – Down At The Depot
  28. Goat Girl – Sad Cowboy
