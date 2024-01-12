Juke Box Jungle: 2024-01-12

- East Of Eden – Jig-A-Jig
- The Gilded Gutter – Cold Songs & Poison
- Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
- Ash. – Return of White Rabbit
- Rufus Wainwright – Cigarettes & Chocolate Milk
- Sunsick Daisy – Away From Me
- Nick Vulture – Nobody Is You
- Pat Ramm – Comet
- Outback Cadillac – Sleep With The Light On
- Satan’s Cheerleaders – The Cursed Hands Of Automaton
- Raging Serfs – Two Sides Of Me
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Jimmy Brown (early version of Bring On The Dancing Horses)
- The Dainty Morsels – Tell Me Father
- Jackie Edwards – Too Experienced
- The Quiet Room – Girl In The Garden
- The Native Cats – Battery Acid
- Cry Club – Wanna, Wanna, Wanna
- Peter Gabriel – Four Kinds Of Horses
- Trafalgar – Taciturn Reflections / Ocean Breakup (Reprise)
- The Walker Brothers – The Girl I Lost In The Rain
- Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
- Scritti Politti – Dr Abernathy
- The Sundials – Telepath
- Cat Power – Here Comes A Regular
- Joe Satriani – Sahara
- The Pixies – Haunted House
- Ash – Goldfinger
- Kiki Dee – Baby, I Don’t Care
- Delaney & Bonnie – Groupie (Superstar)
- The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Boston Tea Party
- The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Framed
