Juke Box Jungle: 2024-01-12

  1. East Of Eden – Jig-A-Jig
  2. The Gilded Gutter – Cold Songs & Poison
  3. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  4. Ash. – Return of White Rabbit
  5. Rufus Wainwright – Cigarettes & Chocolate Milk
  6. Sunsick Daisy – Away From Me
  7. Nick Vulture – Nobody Is You
  8. Pat Ramm – Comet
  9. Outback Cadillac – Sleep With The Light On
  10. Satan’s Cheerleaders – The Cursed Hands Of Automaton
  11. Raging Serfs – Two Sides Of Me
  12. Echo & The Bunnymen – Jimmy Brown (early version of Bring On The Dancing Horses)
  13. The Dainty Morsels – Tell Me Father
  14. Jackie Edwards – Too Experienced
  15. The Quiet Room – Girl In The Garden
  16. The Native Cats – Battery Acid
  17. Cry Club – Wanna, Wanna, Wanna
  18. Peter Gabriel – Four Kinds Of Horses
  19. Trafalgar – Taciturn Reflections / Ocean Breakup (Reprise)
  20. The Walker Brothers – The Girl I Lost In The Rain
  21. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
  22. Scritti Politti – Dr Abernathy
  23. The Sundials – Telepath
  24. Cat Power – Here Comes A Regular
  25. Joe Satriani – Sahara
  26. The Pixies – Haunted House
  27. Ash – Goldfinger
  28. Kiki Dee – Baby, I Don’t Care
  29. Delaney & Bonnie – Groupie (Superstar)
  30. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Boston Tea Party
  31. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Framed
