Juke Box Jungle: 2023-12-08

- The Kinks – Revenge
- Peter Gabriel – Panopticom
- Pink Duke – Putting It Off
- Laurie Anderson – Walk The Dog
- Jethro Tull – Mother Goose
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- The Hares – Rats
- Ed Kuepper – Mysterious Wind
- Protomartyr – Elimination Dances
- Tricky featuring Francesca Belmonte – Something In The Way
- Run-DMC – Hollis Crew (Krush-Groove 2)
- Classix Nouveaux – Nasty Little Green Men
- X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage – Up Yours
- Chas Jankel – 109
- Teenage Joans – Kaleidoscopes
- Asteroid B-612 – Gimme Little Something
- Desperate Measures – Man In A Grey Hat
- The Runaways – I Love Playing With Fire
- Peter Gabriel – Playing For Time
- Billy Bragg – She’s Got A New Spell
- Norman Greenbaum – Spirit In The Sky
- Sturt Avenue – Marion Bay
- The Black-Eyed Susans – Who’s Loving You
- Tkay Maidza – Love Again
- Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Stomping At The Savoy
- Classics IV – Mary, Mary, Row Your Boat
- The Kinks – Big Sky
- Jethro Tull – Lick Your Fingers Clean
- Dave Davies – Lincoln County
- Boxcar – What Are You So Happy About?
