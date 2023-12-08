Juke Box Jungle: 2023-12-08

  1. The Kinks – Revenge
  2. Peter Gabriel – Panopticom
  3. Pink Duke – Putting It Off
  4. Laurie Anderson – Walk The Dog
  5. Jethro Tull – Mother Goose
  6. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  7. The Hares – Rats
  8. Ed Kuepper – Mysterious Wind
  9. Protomartyr – Elimination Dances
  10. Tricky featuring Francesca Belmonte – Something In The Way
  11. Run-DMC – Hollis Crew (Krush-Groove 2)
  12. Classix Nouveaux – Nasty Little Green Men
  13. X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage – Up Yours
  14. Chas Jankel – 109
  15. Teenage Joans – Kaleidoscopes
  16. Asteroid B-612 – Gimme Little Something
  17. Desperate Measures – Man In A Grey Hat
  18. The Runaways – I Love Playing With Fire
  19. Peter Gabriel – Playing For Time
  20. Billy Bragg – She’s Got A New Spell
  21. Norman Greenbaum – Spirit In The Sky
  22. Sturt Avenue – Marion Bay
  23. The Black-Eyed Susans – Who’s Loving You
  24. Tkay Maidza – Love Again
  25. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Stomping At The Savoy
  26. Classics IV – Mary, Mary, Row Your Boat
  27. The Kinks – Big Sky
  28. Jethro Tull – Lick Your Fingers Clean
  29. Dave Davies – Lincoln County
  30. Boxcar – What Are You So Happy About?
