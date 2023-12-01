Juke Box Jungle: 2023-12-01

- Propaganda – Femme Fatale (The Orchid)
- Sturt Avenue – After Midnight
- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- Gigantic – Some Suburban Road
- The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown – Prelude – Nightmare
- The Mark of Cain – Walk Away
- 2 Inch Tape – Ocean Glass
- The Kinks – I’m In Disgrace
- Yo La Tengo – Sinatra Drive Breakdown
- Ocean Colour Scene – Policemen & Pirates
- Gomez – All Too Much
- The Pogues with Kirsty MacColl – Fairytale Of New York
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Sleaford Mods version)
- Teenage Joans – You’re Not The President
- Blackfeather – Tomorrow Never Knows (recorded live)
- Arrested Development – U
- The Marvelettes – Too Many Fish In The Sea
- Among Myselves – Silent Spring
- The Killjoys – Ruby
- The Smiths – How Soon Is Now?
- Massive Attack – Pray For Rain
- Paul Kelly – I’d Rather Go Blind
- The Rolling Stones with Lady Gaga – Sweet Sounds Of Heaven
- The Dolly Rocker Movement – Get Up Au Go-Go
- Kaeto – Little Me
- Nick Barker – You Kill Me
