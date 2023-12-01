Juke Box Jungle: 2023-12-01

Written by on December 1, 2023

  1. Propaganda – Femme Fatale (The Orchid)
  2. Sturt Avenue – After Midnight
  3. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  4. Gigantic – Some Suburban Road
  5. The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown – Prelude – Nightmare
  6. The Mark of Cain – Walk Away
  7. 2 Inch Tape – Ocean Glass
  8. The Kinks – I’m In Disgrace
  9. Yo La Tengo – Sinatra Drive Breakdown
  10. Ocean Colour Scene – Policemen & Pirates
  11. Gomez – All Too Much
  12. The Pogues with Kirsty MacColl – Fairytale Of New York
  13. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Sleaford Mods version)
  14. Teenage Joans – You’re Not The President
  15. Blackfeather – Tomorrow Never Knows (recorded live)
  16. Arrested Development – U
  17. The Marvelettes – Too Many Fish In The Sea
  18. Among Myselves – Silent Spring
  19. The Killjoys – Ruby
  20. The Smiths – How Soon Is Now?
  21. Massive Attack – Pray For Rain
  22. Paul Kelly – I’d Rather Go Blind
  23. The Rolling Stones with Lady Gaga – Sweet Sounds Of Heaven
  24. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Get Up Au Go-Go
  25. Kaeto – Little Me
  26. Nick Barker – You Kill Me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-01

Current track

Title

Artist