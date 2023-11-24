Juke Box Jungle: 2023-11-24

Written by on November 24, 2023

  1. Darth Vegas – Vindaloo Boogaloo
  2. GarethGareth – Casanova Kid
  3. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  4. The Datsuns – Hong Kong Fury
  5. John Lee Hooker – The Motor City Is Burning
  6. The Mark Of Cain – Interloper
  7. 2 Inch Tape – Way Too Deep
  8. Van Morrison – The Shape I’m In
  9. Yo La Tengo – Fallout
  10. Dark Fair – Hungry Ghosts
  11. Hiss Golden Messenger – Shinbone
  12. Even – Till The End of The Day
  13. Basement Spaceman – Feel The Love
  14. Teenage Joans – Ruby Doomsday
  15. Phil Manzanera – High Atlas
  16. Donovan – Superlungs
  17. The Darling Buds – Crystal Clear
  18. Young Modern – She Wants To Be A Singer
  19. Falloe – The Ghost Of The Girl From Up North
  20. The Besnard Lakes – For Agent 13
  21. Bonnie “Prince” Billy – Bananas
  22. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky Mick & Tich – You Make It Move
  23. Rolling Stones – Bite My Head Off
  24. Speedboat – Spanish Heart
  25. Sturt Avenue – Against The World
  26. Nick Barker – Willie Pete
  27. Mozart Estate – Vanilla Gorilla
  28. Dark Fair – Dangerous Heartbeat
  29. Baxter Dury – Carla’s Got A Boyfriend
  30. Rocket From The Tombs – Coopy (Schroedinger’s Refridgerator)
  31. Darth Vegas – Swamp Thing
  32. The Wainwright Sisters – El Condor Pasa
