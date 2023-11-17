Juke Box Jungle: 2023-11-17

  1. Steppenwolf – Don’t Step On The Grass, Sam
  2. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  3. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  4. The Millards – Mystic Learning Curve
  5. Luluc – Gentle Steed
  6. West Thebarton – Desire
  7. Jebediah – Gum Up The Bearings
  8. Van Morrison – You Are My Sunshine
  9. Dot Allison – Moon Flowers
  10. Tanita Tikaram – Elephant
  11. Deer Tick – If She Could Only See Me Now
  12. Pop Will Eat Itself – Bulletproof
  13. Basement Spaceman – The Universe Song
  14. Teenage Joans – Mt Dentist Hates Me
  15. Katie Brianna – To The Bottom Of The Drink
  16. Slowdive – Spanish Air
  17. The Harp Consort – Zarambeques
  18. 2 Inch Tape – Ocean Glass
  19. Nick Barker – Unravelling World
  20. Crowded House – Distant Sun
  21. Split Enz – Dirty Creature
  22. Filter – Face Down
  23. Tim Hudspith & Goldentone – Dirty Streets
  24. The Rolling Stones – Dreamy Skies
  25. Sunscreen – Drain
  26. The Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
  27. Young Modern – Sportsgirls
  28. Baxter Dury – Miami
  29. Robyn Hitchcock – Daisy Bomb
  30. Buscabulla – Vamono
  31. The Mark Of Cain – Remember Me
  32. Yo La Tengo – Stockholm Syndrome
