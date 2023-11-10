Juke Box Jungle: 2023-11-10

Written by on November 10, 2023

  1. Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
  2. Sparklehorse – Listening To The Higsons
  3. Rhys Howlett – Gravity
  4. George Harrison – Between The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
  5. Luluc – The Sky
  6. Carla Lippis – Incantesimo
  7. Luna Magnet – Flowers In Space
  8. Lewis Watson – Stones Around The Sun
  9. Nick Barker – Hand In The Lake
  10. Roisin Murphy – The Universe
  11. Bush Tetras – Walking Out The Door
  12. Pop Will Eat Itself – Eat Me Drink Me Love Me Kill Me
  13. Basement Spaceman – Shuttle Landing
  14. Teenage Joans – Kaleidoscopes
  15. Chaz Jankel – Johnny Funk
  16. Slowdive – Skin In The Game
  17. Massive Attack with Madonna – I Want You
  18. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  19. The Big Scary – Summer
  20. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Theia
  21. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  22. Ricardo Dias Gomes – Muito Sol
  23. The Rolling Stones – Live By The Sword
  24. UB40 – Kingston Town
  25. Ephemerons – DayOne
  26. Little Esther – I’m A Bad Bad Girl
  27. Ella & Louis – Can’t We Be Friends
  28. Fats Domino – Sick And Tired
  29. Magazine – Goldfinger
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-11-10

Current track

Title

Artist