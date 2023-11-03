Juke Box Jungle: 2023-11-03

- Earl Van Dyke – Soul Stomp
- Cut Worms – Don’t Fade Out
- Teenage Joans – Superglue More Highs
- The Frantics – Farfisa
- The Beat – Too Nice To Ralk To (Dubweiser)
- Rhys Howlett – Seagulls
- Penny Flanagan & The New Moon – Lap It Up
- Luna Magnet – Only She Could Tell
- Rolling Stones – Dreamy Skies
- Eels – The Deconstruction
- The Darling Buds – It Makes No Difference
- Howard Devoto – Cold Imagination
- Basement Spaceman – Come Back
- Blur – St Charles Square
- Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders – Just A Lttle Bit Too Late
- Yumi Zouma – KPR
- Nicolas Godin featuring Kadhja Bonet – We Forgot Love
- Tkay Maidza – Out Of Luck
- Big Pig – Hungry Town
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gilgamesh
- Hepe Mate – Gazelle Folk
- Yothu Yindi – Mainstream
- Falloe – Bold Jack The Gravedigger
- Nick Barker – Endoskeleton
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Eagle-Eye Cherry – Up To You
- Young Modern – She’s Got The Money
- Swamp Kitteh – Creepy Creepy
- X – Home Is Where The Floor Is
- Drive-By Truckers – Maria’s Awful Disclosure
- Billie Joe + Norah – Roving Gambler
Reader's opinions