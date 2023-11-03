Juke Box Jungle: 2023-11-03

Written by on November 3, 2023

  1. Earl Van Dyke – Soul Stomp
  2. Cut Worms – Don’t Fade Out
  3. Teenage Joans – Superglue More Highs
  4. The Frantics – Farfisa
  5. The Beat – Too Nice To Ralk To (Dubweiser)
  6. Rhys Howlett – Seagulls
  7. Penny Flanagan & The New Moon – Lap It Up
  8. Luna Magnet – Only She Could Tell
  9. Rolling Stones – Dreamy Skies
  10. Eels – The Deconstruction
  11. The Darling Buds – It Makes No Difference
  12. Howard Devoto – Cold Imagination
  13. Basement Spaceman – Come Back
  14. Blur – St Charles Square
  15. Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders – Just A Lttle Bit Too Late
  16. Yumi Zouma – KPR
  17. Nicolas Godin featuring Kadhja Bonet – We Forgot Love
  18. Tkay Maidza – Out Of Luck
  19. Big Pig – Hungry Town
  20. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gilgamesh
  21. Hepe Mate – Gazelle Folk
  22. Yothu Yindi – Mainstream
  23. Falloe – Bold Jack The Gravedigger
  24. Nick Barker – Endoskeleton
  25. Church Moms – Cigarette
  26. Eagle-Eye Cherry – Up To You
  27. Young Modern – She’s Got The Money
  28. Swamp Kitteh – Creepy Creepy
  29. X – Home Is Where The Floor Is
  30. Drive-By Truckers – Maria’s Awful Disclosure
  31. Billie Joe + Norah – Roving Gambler
