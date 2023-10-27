Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-27

- Curtis Mayfield – Junkie Chase
- The Dugites – South Pacific
- Carla Lippis – Parasite
- Died Pretty – Blue Sky Day
- Young Modern – Do You Care?
- Nick Barker – Some Days Are Monday Nights
- Luna Magnet – I Know A Girl
- Reg & Peter’s Dog Trumpet – Celtic God
- Rolling Stones – Depending On You
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- Mazzy Star – Mary Of Silence
- Def FX – Let’s Get Real
- Basement Spaceman – Space Is The Place
- Baxter Dury – Shadow
- Bobbie Gentry – Fancy
- Wilco – Ten Dead
- Frightened Rabbit – Swim Until You Can’t See Land
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Bevis Frond – Hey Bulldog
- John Dowler’s Vanity Project – Centipede
- Sons Of Zoku – Be Nowhere – Be Somewhere Here
- Steppenwolf – Move Over
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- The Easybeats – Fancy Seeing You Here
- The Detroit Emeralds – Feel The Need In Me
- Mavis Staples – Koochie Koochie Koochie
- Sleepy Lizard – Love Junkie
- Cornershop – Love To You
- Madder Lake – 12LB Toothbrush
- Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Your House Is My House
- The Dugites – Waiting
Reader's opinions