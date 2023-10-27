Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-27

Written by on October 27, 2023

  1. Curtis Mayfield – Junkie Chase
  2. The Dugites – South Pacific
  3. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  4. Died Pretty – Blue Sky Day
  5. Young Modern – Do You Care?
  6. Nick Barker – Some Days Are Monday Nights
  7. Luna Magnet – I Know A Girl
  8. Reg & Peter’s Dog Trumpet – Celtic God
  9. Rolling Stones – Depending On You
  10. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  11. Mazzy Star – Mary Of Silence
  12. Def FX – Let’s Get Real
  13. Basement Spaceman – Space Is The Place
  14. Baxter Dury – Shadow
  15. Bobbie Gentry – Fancy
  16. Wilco – Ten Dead
  17. Frightened Rabbit – Swim Until You Can’t See Land
  18. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  19. Bevis Frond – Hey Bulldog
  20. John Dowler’s Vanity Project – Centipede
  21. Sons Of Zoku – Be Nowhere – Be Somewhere Here
  22. Steppenwolf – Move Over
  23. The Sundials – I’m Down
  24. The Easybeats – Fancy Seeing You Here
  25. The Detroit Emeralds – Feel The Need In Me
  26. Mavis Staples – Koochie Koochie Koochie
  27. Sleepy Lizard – Love Junkie
  28. Cornershop – Love To You
  29. Madder Lake – 12LB Toothbrush
  30. Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Your House Is My House
  31. The Dugites – Waiting
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-10-27

Current track

Title

Artist