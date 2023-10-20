Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-20

- Detroit Experiment – Space Odyssey
- Falco – Der Kommissar
- Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Never Saw It Coming
- Thee Headcoatees – Name Your Own Poison
- Goat – Goatslaves
- Baxter Dury – Crowded Rooms
- Jesse Davidson – Laika
- Lazyboy with Earl 16 – Fireworks
- Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Escalator Practice – Escalator Man
- Nick Barker – Clown Town
- Ivor Cutler – Squeeze Bees
- George FitxGerald – Not As I
- Ryan Daykin & Kelly Brouhaha – Jack & Jill
- GANGgajang – House Of Cards
- Wilco – Soldier Child
- Youssou N’Dour & Neneh Cherry – 7 Seconds – Dub Mix
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna
- The Teardrop Explodes – Poppies In the Field
- The Soup Dragons – Pleasantly Surprised
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- The Guess Who – A Wednesday In Your Garden
- The Sundials – Baby
- Siouxsie & the Banshees – Peek-A-Boo
- The Lightning Seeds – Bound In A Nutshell
- Sleepy Lizard – Can’t Help It
- The Scaffold – Lily The Pink
- All About Eve – Flowers In Our Hair
- Allah-Las – Catamaran
- Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – I Love You
- Nick Barker – Chinese Burn
