Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-20

Written by on October 20, 2023

  1. Detroit Experiment – Space Odyssey
  2. Falco – Der Kommissar
  3. Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Never Saw It Coming
  4. Thee Headcoatees – Name Your Own Poison
  5. Goat – Goatslaves
  6. Baxter Dury – Crowded Rooms
  7. Jesse Davidson – Laika
  8. Lazyboy with Earl 16 – Fireworks
  9. Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
  10. Dr Sure’s Unusual Escalator Practice – Escalator Man
  11. Nick Barker – Clown Town
  12. Ivor Cutler – Squeeze Bees
  13. George FitxGerald – Not As I
  14. Ryan Daykin & Kelly Brouhaha – Jack & Jill
  15. GANGgajang – House Of Cards
  16. Wilco – Soldier Child
  17. Youssou N’Dour & Neneh Cherry – 7 Seconds – Dub Mix
  18. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna
  19. The Teardrop Explodes – Poppies In the Field
  20. The Soup Dragons – Pleasantly Surprised
  21. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  22. The Guess Who – A Wednesday In Your Garden
  23. The Sundials – Baby
  24. Siouxsie & the Banshees – Peek-A-Boo
  25. The Lightning Seeds – Bound In A Nutshell
  26. Sleepy Lizard – Can’t Help It
  27. The Scaffold – Lily The Pink
  28. All About Eve – Flowers In Our Hair
  29. Allah-Las – Catamaran
  30. Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – I Love You
  31. Nick Barker – Chinese Burn
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-10-20

Current track

Title

Artist