Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-13

- Gang Of Four – I Love A Man In Uniform
- Aphendulwa – Ikusasasa
- Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers – Ahhhh!
- The Rezillos – Destination Venus
- Wilco – Infinite Surprise
- Baxter Dury – Pale White Nissan
- Green Circles – You Think I Don’t Know
- Kirsty Maccoll – Bad
- Art vs Science – Hollywood
- Animal Collective – Stride Rite
- The Killjoys – I Lied
- The Damned – Western Promise
- Abbie Cardwell – Half Lovin’
- No Mono – Butterflies
- This Is The Kit – Stuck In A Room
- Erykah Badu – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long
- William Street Strikers – Sunday On My Mind
- The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – Devil’s Grip
- The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Pilot
- Carla Lippis – The Witching Hour
- Syd Barrett – Octopus
- Rhys Howlett – Half-Greek Blues
- Christine And The Queens – Comme Si On S’amait
- Allah-Las – Vis-A-Vis
- Glove Rabbit – Sourface
- Thanes – Shake The Moon
- Ukulele Death Squad – Not Afraid
- The Creole Choir Of Cuba – Edem Chante
- Nick Barker – Exoskeleton
- The Pretenders – Your House Is On Fire
