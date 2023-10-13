Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-13

Written by on October 13, 2023

  1. Gang Of Four – I Love A Man In Uniform
  2. Aphendulwa – Ikusasasa
  3. Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers – Ahhhh!
  4. The Rezillos – Destination Venus
  5. Wilco – Infinite Surprise
  6. Baxter Dury – Pale White Nissan
  7. Green Circles – You Think I Don’t Know
  8. Kirsty Maccoll – Bad
  9. Art vs Science – Hollywood
  10. Animal Collective – Stride Rite
  11. The Killjoys – I Lied
  12. The Damned – Western Promise
  13. Abbie Cardwell – Half Lovin’
  14. No Mono – Butterflies
  15. This Is The Kit – Stuck In A Room
  16. Erykah Badu – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long
  17. William Street Strikers – Sunday On My Mind
  18. The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – Devil’s Grip
  19. The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Pilot
  20. Carla Lippis – The Witching Hour
  21. Syd Barrett – Octopus
  22. Rhys Howlett – Half-Greek Blues
  23. Christine And The Queens – Comme Si On S’amait
  24. Allah-Las – Vis-A-Vis
  25. Glove Rabbit – Sourface
  26. Thanes – Shake The Moon
  27. Ukulele Death Squad – Not Afraid
  28. The Creole Choir Of Cuba – Edem Chante
  29. Nick Barker – Exoskeleton
  30. The Pretenders – Your House Is On Fire
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-10-13

Current track

Title

Artist