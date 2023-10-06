Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-06

Written by on October 6, 2023

  1. Bonzo Dog Band – The Intro And The Outro
  2. Sharon Van Etten – Anything
  3. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  4. Wilco – Infinite Surprise
  5. Beach House – Majorette
  6. Roisin Murphy – Fader
  7. Pity Lips – Cellular
  8. The Chukukos – La Vergen De Las Barricadas
  9. The Damned – The Invisible Man
  10. Animal Collective – Genie’s Open
  11. Gulp – Morning Velvet Sky
  12. Robyn Hitchcock – I Saw Nick Drake
  13. International Teachers Of Pop – She Walks (In Beauty)
  14. The She Creatures – Space Madness
  15. Julie Byrne – Moonless
  16. A Tribe Called Quest – I Left My Wallet In El Segundo (Vampire Mix)
  17. Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon party
  18. B.B. King – Bad Case Of Love
  19. Beachwood Sparks – Silver Morning After
  20. Carla Lippis – I Paint With The Brush Of Violence
  21. The Ghost Of A Sabre Tooth Tiger – Robot Boy
  22. Rhys Howlett – Karamel Dreams
  23. Cate Le Bon – Cyrk
  24. History Of Trees – Road To Sparta
  25. Happy Ghosts – Something New
  26. Ephemerons – Day One (Purchville Surf Mix)
  27. Polito – Nine Lives
  28. Valley Forge – Alright
  29. Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
