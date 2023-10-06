Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-06

- Bonzo Dog Band – The Intro And The Outro
- Sharon Van Etten – Anything
- Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
- Wilco – Infinite Surprise
- Beach House – Majorette
- Roisin Murphy – Fader
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- The Chukukos – La Vergen De Las Barricadas
- The Damned – The Invisible Man
- Animal Collective – Genie’s Open
- Gulp – Morning Velvet Sky
- Robyn Hitchcock – I Saw Nick Drake
- International Teachers Of Pop – She Walks (In Beauty)
- The She Creatures – Space Madness
- Julie Byrne – Moonless
- A Tribe Called Quest – I Left My Wallet In El Segundo (Vampire Mix)
- Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon party
- B.B. King – Bad Case Of Love
- Beachwood Sparks – Silver Morning After
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With The Brush Of Violence
- The Ghost Of A Sabre Tooth Tiger – Robot Boy
- Rhys Howlett – Karamel Dreams
- Cate Le Bon – Cyrk
- History Of Trees – Road To Sparta
- Happy Ghosts – Something New
- Ephemerons – Day One (Purchville Surf Mix)
- Polito – Nine Lives
- Valley Forge – Alright
- Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
Reader's opinions