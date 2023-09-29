Juke Box Jungle: 2023-09-29

Written by on September 29, 2023

  1. The Bongolian – Vacation In Westworld
  2. Velvet Moth – Kleptomania
  3. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  4. Xenura – It’s Not The Same
  5. The Coral – Skeleton Key
  6. Roisin Murphy – The Universe
  7. Horrahedd – Happy Mud Me
  8. Black Sabbath – Behind The Wall of Sleep (Studio Outtake)
  9. The Damned – Leader Of The Gang
  10. The Mars Volta – Collapsible Shoulders
  11. Duran Duran – Night Boat
  12. The Pretenders – Losing My Sense Of Taste
  13. The Colourfield – Pushing Up The Daisies
  14. Ursula 1000 – The Wizard
  15. Van Morrison – Gypsy Davy
  16. Planxty – The Good Ship Kangaroo
  17. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Medusa
  18. Gwenno – Tir Ha Mor
  19. The Ladybug Transistor – Always On The Radio
  20. Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
  21. Sharon Van Etten – Darkness Fades
  22. The Villenettes – Gravedigger
  23. Leonardo’s Bride – Even When I’m Sleeping
  24. Ian Dury & The Blockheads – There Ain’t Half Been Some Clever Bastards
  25. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  26. Nancy Sinatra – Bang, Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)
  27. Michael Buble & Sharon Jones – Baby (You’ve Got What It Takes
  28. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  29. Polito – Fortune Teller
  30. Rhys Howlett – Seagulls
  31. History Of Trees – Holly Grove
