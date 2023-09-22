Juke Box Jungle: 2023-09-22

  1. Malik – Shaft
  2. Velvet Moth – Black Light
  3. San Ureshi – Samurai
  4. Pool Toy – Lottery
  5. Comsat Angels – Independence Day
  6. Carla Lippis – Wolf It Down
  7. Alien Nosejob – Act Different
  8. The Stooges – Little Doll
  9. Blur – Goodbye Albert
  10. Private Function – I’m This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)
  11. Cat Stevens – Kitty
  12. The Ezra Collective with Kojey Radica – No Confusion
  13. The Black Eyed Peas – Hey Mama
  14. Charles Jenkins – Mercy
  15. Drinking Boys and Girls Choir – Listen To Me
  16. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Can’t We Be Friends?
  17. The Mars Volta – NoCaseGain
  18. Headless Chickens – Chicken Little
  19. Black Sabbath – Into The void (Spanish Sid)
  20. Slowmango – Manuka
  21. F.F.S. – Collaborations Don’t Work
  22. The Nonnas – Fade Away
  23. Yusuf – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
  24. Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumours
  25. Hazel O’Connor – Don’t Touch Me
  26. 5 Sides Cube – Enigmatic
  27. Saint Etienne – Conchita Martinez
  28. Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
  29. Caravan – Surprise, Surprise
