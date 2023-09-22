Juke Box Jungle: 2023-09-22

- Malik – Shaft
- Velvet Moth – Black Light
- San Ureshi – Samurai
- Pool Toy – Lottery
- Comsat Angels – Independence Day
- Carla Lippis – Wolf It Down
- Alien Nosejob – Act Different
- The Stooges – Little Doll
- Blur – Goodbye Albert
- Private Function – I’m This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)
- Cat Stevens – Kitty
- The Ezra Collective with Kojey Radica – No Confusion
- The Black Eyed Peas – Hey Mama
- Charles Jenkins – Mercy
- Drinking Boys and Girls Choir – Listen To Me
- Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Can’t We Be Friends?
- The Mars Volta – NoCaseGain
- Headless Chickens – Chicken Little
- Black Sabbath – Into The void (Spanish Sid)
- Slowmango – Manuka
- F.F.S. – Collaborations Don’t Work
- The Nonnas – Fade Away
- Yusuf – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
- Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumours
- Hazel O’Connor – Don’t Touch Me
- 5 Sides Cube – Enigmatic
- Saint Etienne – Conchita Martinez
- Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
- Caravan – Surprise, Surprise
