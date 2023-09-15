Juke Box Jungle: 2023-09-15

Written by on September 15, 2023

  1. Tony Allen & Adrian Younge – No End
  2. Placement – It’s Over
  3. Bromham – What Kind Of Youth Worker Wears A Tie?
  4. Pool Toy – Sham wow
  5. Golden Smog – Pecan Pie
  6. The 745 – Bad Boy
  7. The Ezra Collective – Ego Killah
  8. John Foxx – No-One Driving
  9. Genesis Owusu – The Roach
  10. Badland Caravan – Warlock
  11. The Fugees – The Score
  12. The Church – No Other You
  13. The Delfonics – Ready Or Not, Here I Come
  14. Penny Flanagan – You Crashed My Dream
  15. Husker Du – Strange Week
  16. Dexys – I’m Gonna Get Free
  17. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  18. Even – No Surprises
  19. Eiko Ishibashi – Drive My Car
  20. The Mars Volta – Flash Burns From Flashbacks
  21. The Crustaceans – Telecaster
  22. The Rockmelons featuring Deni Hines – It’s Not Over ‘Til It’s Over – Radio Edit
  23. Rolling Blackouts C.F. – An Air Conditioned Man
  24. Goldfrapp featuring David Gahan – Ocean
  25. Rezillos – Destination Venus
  26. The Damned – Wake The Dead
  27. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Kiss Them For Me
  28. Blur – Russian Strings
  29. Beck – Saw Lightning
  30. Blur – Jubilee
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-09-15

Current track

Title

Artist