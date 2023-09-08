Juke Box Jungle: 2023-09-08

September 8, 2023

  1. Kenny Burrell – Chitlins Con Carne
  2. Paul Kelly – If Not Now
  3. Loaded Billy – Darkness Falls
  4. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  5. HAGOL – Hate
  6. The 745 – Bad Boy
  7. Van Morrison – Streamlined Cannonball
  8. Genesis Owusu – Balthazar
  9. The Undertones – The Sin of Pride
  10. Tracey Ullman – Bad Motorcycle
  11. Unit 4 + 2 – Concrete & Clay
  12. Badland Caravan – Hoodoo and Voodoo Blues
  13. Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y
  14. The Hummingbirds – Dragged Over The Coals
  15. Can – Hunters And Collectors
  16. Sven Wunder – Mosaic
  17. Slowmango – Ginger
  18. Teddy Thompson – Over And Over
  19. Juana Molina – Un Beso Llega
  20. The Mars Volta – Blank Condolences
  21. Black Midi – Slow
  22. Octopus – Thief
  23. The Lazy Susans – Mutual Memory
  24. The Teardrop Explodes – Sleeping Gas
  25. Tumbleweed – Silver Lizard
  26. GB3 / Steve Kilbey – Nectarine
  27. Hellmenn – So Bad
  28. Julie London – The End Of The World
  29. The Damned – You’re Gonna Realise
  30. Husker Du – What Went Wrong
  31. The Rolling Stones – Angry
  32. The Yardbirds – Ten Little Indians
