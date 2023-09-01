Juke Box Jungle: 2023-09-01

September 1, 2023

  1. The Timeloards aka The Jams – Doctorin’ The Tardis
  2. The Mars Volta – Backlight Shine
  3. Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
  4. The Mandelbrot Set – Julia
  5. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  6. Amanda Palmer & The Righteous Babes – The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance
  7. Bush Tetras – Another Room
  8. Norah Jones – Carry On
  9. Billie Jo + Norah – I’m Here To Get My Baby Out Of Jail
  10. Green Day – Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)
  11. Badland Caravan – Forest Television
  12. Missy Higgins – Sugarcane
  13. Lonnie Donegan Skiffle Group – Midnight Special
  14. Van Morrison – Freight Train
  15. Miguel – Banana Clip
  16. Slowmango – Floppy Disco
  17. Glen Hansard – Wreckless Heart
  18. HAGOL – Get Guilty
  19. Devin Townsend – Dimensions
  20. Genesis Owusu – What Comes Will Come
  21. Arctic Monkeys – Perfect Sense
  22. Nada Surf – Clear Eye Clouded Mind
  23. Sleaford Mods – Apart From You
  24. Tumbleweed – Armchair Ride
  25. Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
  26. Velvet Moth – Bamalama ’74
  27. Holly Golightly & the Brokeoffs – Just Around The Bend
  28. Loaded Billy – Soul Taker
  29. Mink Deville – Spanish Stroll
