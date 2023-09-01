Juke Box Jungle: 2023-09-01

- The Timeloards aka The Jams – Doctorin’ The Tardis
- The Mars Volta – Backlight Shine
- Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
- The Mandelbrot Set – Julia
- The 745 – Wet Lettuce
- Amanda Palmer & The Righteous Babes – The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance
- Bush Tetras – Another Room
- Norah Jones – Carry On
- Billie Jo + Norah – I’m Here To Get My Baby Out Of Jail
- Green Day – Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)
- Badland Caravan – Forest Television
- Missy Higgins – Sugarcane
- Lonnie Donegan Skiffle Group – Midnight Special
- Van Morrison – Freight Train
- Miguel – Banana Clip
- Slowmango – Floppy Disco
- Glen Hansard – Wreckless Heart
- HAGOL – Get Guilty
- Devin Townsend – Dimensions
- Genesis Owusu – What Comes Will Come
- Arctic Monkeys – Perfect Sense
- Nada Surf – Clear Eye Clouded Mind
- Sleaford Mods – Apart From You
- Tumbleweed – Armchair Ride
- Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
- Velvet Moth – Bamalama ’74
- Holly Golightly & the Brokeoffs – Just Around The Bend
- Loaded Billy – Soul Taker
- Mink Deville – Spanish Stroll
