Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-25

- Fujiya & Miyagi – Electro Karaoke
- Melody’s Echo Chamber – The Hypnotist
- Vivian Wildforce – Driving To Venus
- The Molting Vultures – Orange Shadows
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- Genesis Owusu – Freak Boy
- Bush Tetras – Ghosts of People
- Jen Lush – Vermilion
- Grapefruit – Dear Delilah
- Tim Walker – Red Velvet Chair
- Ephemerons – DayOne (Punchville Surf Mix
- Silicon Teens – Memphis Tennessee
- The Cure – The Caterpillar
- Ben Lee – The Debt Collectors
- Glove Rabbit – Down The Rabbit Hole
- Slowmango – Montgolfier
- Sparks – The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
- Deep Sea Data – Digital Life
- Blur – The Narcissist
- Osees – Submerged Building
- Sandie Shaw – Nothing Less Than Brilliant
- The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Smell Of Incense
- Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
- The Temptations – Cloud Nine
- Spacey Jane – Yet
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
- Savoy Brown – Train To Nowhere
- The Darlettes – Lost
- The Fifth Dimension – Carpet Man
- Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Over Everything
- The Only Ones – City Of Fun
- PP Arnold – If This Were My World
