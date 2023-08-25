Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-25

Written by on August 25, 2023

  1. Fujiya & Miyagi – Electro Karaoke
  2. Melody’s Echo Chamber – The Hypnotist
  3. Vivian Wildforce – Driving To Venus
  4. The Molting Vultures – Orange Shadows
  5. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  6. Genesis Owusu – Freak Boy
  7. Bush Tetras – Ghosts of People
  8. Jen Lush – Vermilion
  9. Grapefruit – Dear Delilah
  10. Tim Walker – Red Velvet Chair
  11. Ephemerons – DayOne (Punchville Surf Mix
  12. Silicon Teens – Memphis Tennessee
  13. The Cure – The Caterpillar
  14. Ben Lee – The Debt Collectors
  15. Glove Rabbit – Down The Rabbit Hole
  16. Slowmango – Montgolfier
  17. Sparks – The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
  18. Deep Sea Data – Digital Life
  19. Blur – The Narcissist
  20. Osees – Submerged Building
  21. Sandie Shaw – Nothing Less Than Brilliant
  22. The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Smell Of Incense
  23. Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
  24. The Temptations – Cloud Nine
  25. Spacey Jane – Yet
  26. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
  27. Savoy Brown – Train To Nowhere
  28. The Darlettes – Lost
  29. The Fifth Dimension – Carpet Man
  30. Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Over Everything
  31. The Only Ones – City Of Fun
  32. PP Arnold – If This Were My World
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-08-25

Current track

Title

Artist