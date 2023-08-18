Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-18

- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelina Ankle-Snapper
- Blur – Barbaric
- Turkey Ranchero – Turkey Ranchero
- Toxic Shock – Ambulance
- The Empty Treats – Jason’s Bad Trip
- Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
- Bush Tetras – 20/20 Vision
- Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
- Captain Beefheart – Pompadour Swamp
- Zoot – Little Roland Lost
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- Soft Cell – Bedsitter – Extended Mix
- Marc Almond with Sarah Cracknell – I Close My Eyes And Count To Ten
- Jacob Ridgeway – I’m Not Coming Home
- Stormset – Sparklers
- Slowmango – Blue Snare
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Lunar Chik
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Buy Some Time
- Ephemerons – Breather
- Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
- Stephen Stills featuring Jimi Hendrix – Old Times Good Times
- Exploding White Mice – Blaze of Glory
- Ed Kuepper – Everything I’ve Got Belongs To You
- Glitoris – The Glitterball
- Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze (live on Top Of The Pops)
- Vicious Pandas – Monster
- Chris Stills – Landslide
- The Particles – Apricot’s Dream
- The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – She Put A Spell On Me
Reader's opinions