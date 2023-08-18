Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-18

August 18, 2023

  1. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelina Ankle-Snapper
  2. Blur – Barbaric
  3. Turkey Ranchero – Turkey Ranchero
  4. Toxic Shock – Ambulance
  5. The Empty Treats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  6. Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
  7. Bush Tetras – 20/20 Vision
  8. Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
  9. Captain Beefheart – Pompadour Swamp
  10. Zoot – Little Roland Lost
  11. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  12. Soft Cell – Bedsitter – Extended Mix
  13. Marc Almond with Sarah Cracknell – I Close My Eyes And Count To Ten
  14. Jacob Ridgeway – I’m Not Coming Home
  15. Stormset – Sparklers
  16. Slowmango – Blue Snare
  17. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Lunar Chik
  18. Them Creepy Crawlies – Buy Some Time
  19. Ephemerons – Breather
  20. Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
  21. Stephen Stills featuring Jimi Hendrix – Old Times Good Times
  22. Exploding White Mice – Blaze of Glory
  23. Ed Kuepper – Everything I’ve Got Belongs To You
  24. Glitoris – The Glitterball
  25. Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze (live on Top Of The Pops)
  26. Vicious Pandas – Monster
  27. Chris Stills – Landslide
  28. The Particles – Apricot’s Dream
  29. The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
  30. Psychotic Turnbuckles – She Put A Spell On Me
