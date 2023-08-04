Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-04

- The Bureau – Carpet Baggers
- Glitoris – Spoiler
- Strawberry Alarm Clock – Tomorrow
- Dom Brinkley – Little Sparks
- Ephemerons – DayOne
- Wireheads – Detective
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- Steve Mason – No More (Shabaka Remix)
- Velvet Moth – You Make Me Feel
- Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
- The Shangri-Las – Past, Present And Future
- Swamp Kitteh – Run Away
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
- Ghostpoet – Dorsal Morsel
- Slowmango – Blue Snare
- The Style Council – Mick’s Up
