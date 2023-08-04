Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-04

  1. The Bureau – Carpet Baggers
  2. Glitoris – Spoiler
  3. Strawberry Alarm Clock – Tomorrow
  4. Dom Brinkley – Little Sparks
  5. Ephemerons – DayOne
  6. Wireheads – Detective
  7. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  8. Steve Mason – No More (Shabaka Remix)
  9. Velvet Moth – You Make Me Feel
  10. Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
  11. The Shangri-Las – Past, Present And Future
  12. Swamp Kitteh – Run Away
  13. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
  14. Ghostpoet – Dorsal Morsel
  15. Slowmango – Blue Snare
  16. The Style Council – Mick’s Up
