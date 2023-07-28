Juke Box Jungle: 2023-07-28

Written by on July 28, 2023

  1. The Seen – Apache
  2. Cowboy Junkies – What I Lost
  3. Chris Farlowe – Paint It Black (Soundtrack Version)
  4. Aeroplane Footsteps – Arabia
  5. Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Winter Sky
  6. Wireheads – The Cascadia Faultline
  7. Glitoris – Sock Puppet
  8. Billiam – Freak Line
  9. Flying Colours – Goodbye To Music
  10. Be Bop Deluxe – Sleep That Burns
  11. Tumbleweed – Armchair Ride
  12. Paul & Richie & The Cryin’ Shames – Come On Back
  13. Matching Mole – O Caroline
  14. Saint Etienne – Foto Stat (Bronx Dogs Mix)
  15. Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
  16. Slowmango – ACE
  17. Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
  18. Van Der Graaf Generator – Refugees
  19. Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
  20. First Aid Kit – Fallen Snow
  21. Garbage – As Heaven is Wide
  22. Spacey Jane – Pulling Through
  23. Bob Dylan – Tangled Up In Blue
  24. John Foxx – He’s A Liquid
  25. Fox – S-S-S-Single Bed
  26. The Syndicats – Crawdaddy Simone
  27. Paper Arms – Factory Settings
  28. Holly Golightly – Tell Me Now So I Know
  29. Wolf & Cub – Vesels
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-07-28

Current track

Title

Artist