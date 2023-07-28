Juke Box Jungle: 2023-07-28

- The Seen – Apache
- Cowboy Junkies – What I Lost
- Chris Farlowe – Paint It Black (Soundtrack Version)
- Aeroplane Footsteps – Arabia
- Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Winter Sky
- Wireheads – The Cascadia Faultline
- Glitoris – Sock Puppet
- Billiam – Freak Line
- Flying Colours – Goodbye To Music
- Be Bop Deluxe – Sleep That Burns
- Tumbleweed – Armchair Ride
- Paul & Richie & The Cryin’ Shames – Come On Back
- Matching Mole – O Caroline
- Saint Etienne – Foto Stat (Bronx Dogs Mix)
- Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
- Slowmango – ACE
- Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
- Van Der Graaf Generator – Refugees
- Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
- First Aid Kit – Fallen Snow
- Garbage – As Heaven is Wide
- Spacey Jane – Pulling Through
- Bob Dylan – Tangled Up In Blue
- John Foxx – He’s A Liquid
- Fox – S-S-S-Single Bed
- The Syndicats – Crawdaddy Simone
- Paper Arms – Factory Settings
- Holly Golightly – Tell Me Now So I Know
- Wolf & Cub – Vesels
