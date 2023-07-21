Juke Box Jungle: 2023-07-21

- Laika & The Cosmonauts – Get Carter
- Bad//Dreems – New Breeze
- Velociraptor – I Had Too Much To Dream (Last Night)
- Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Ghost of Lost Tomorrows
- Amanda Brown – Light Lingers On
- Oscar The Wild – Pinch Me Please
- The Mess Around – Want You Back
- Flyying Colours – Never Forget
- Reg & Peter’s Dog Trumpet – Fool Moon
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- The Knives Of Neptune – The Diver
- Peter Murphy – Indigo Eyes
- The Dancing Did – The Headmaster And The Fly
- Felix Mir – Aquarelles
- This Space Is Ours – Gone In May
- Caligula – I.C.U.
- Buzzcocks – Autonomy
- Tumbleweed – Silver Lizard
- Julia Jacklin – Shivers
- Super Furry Animals – Alternative Route To Vulcan Street – Bench Remix
- Spacey Jane – Haircut
- M. Ward – Helicopter
- Les Goolies – The See Captain
- Fuzzrays – Neon Leon
- Speedboat – Big Mistake
- Dog Trumpet – Strange Brew
- Glitoris – Spoiler Alert
- Cowboy Junkies – Flood
- Tony Bennett – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
- Sue Ray – Take Me Away
