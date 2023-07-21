Juke Box Jungle: 2023-07-21

Written by on July 21, 2023

  1. Laika & The Cosmonauts – Get Carter
  2. Bad//Dreems – New Breeze
  3. Velociraptor – I Had Too Much To Dream (Last Night)
  4. Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
  5. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Ghost of Lost Tomorrows
  6. Amanda Brown – Light Lingers On
  7. Oscar The Wild – Pinch Me Please
  8. The Mess Around – Want You Back
  9. Flyying Colours – Never Forget
  10. Reg & Peter’s Dog Trumpet – Fool Moon
  11. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  12. The Knives Of Neptune – The Diver
  13. Peter Murphy – Indigo Eyes
  14. The Dancing Did – The Headmaster And The Fly
  15. Felix Mir – Aquarelles
  16. This Space Is Ours – Gone In May
  17. Caligula – I.C.U.
  18. Buzzcocks – Autonomy
  19. Tumbleweed – Silver Lizard
  20. Julia Jacklin – Shivers
  21. Super Furry Animals – Alternative Route To Vulcan Street – Bench Remix
  22. Spacey Jane – Haircut
  23. M. Ward – Helicopter
  24. Les Goolies – The See Captain
  25. Fuzzrays – Neon Leon
  26. Speedboat – Big Mistake
  27. Dog Trumpet – Strange Brew
  28. Glitoris – Spoiler Alert
  29. Cowboy Junkies – Flood
  30. Tony Bennett – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
  31. Sue Ray – Take Me Away
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-07-21

Current track

Title

Artist