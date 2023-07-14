Juke Box Jungle: 2023-07-14

- Ray Anthony – Dragnet / Room 43
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
- Black Midi – Chondrommalacia Patella
- The Far Outs – Last Night
- Tumbleweed – Daddy Long Legs
- Amanda Brown – Lost In The Widerness
- Spacey Jane – Clean My Car
- Sunflower Aquarium – Birds Of Paradise
- The Damned – The Invisible Man
- Suede – Filmstar
- Wireheads – Killer Bee
- Green Circles – Brown House In Stepney
- Squirrel Nut Zippers – Hell
- Angel Corpus Christi – Down
- Felix Mir – Opportunity
- Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Letter From Diceys
- Chainsaw Kittens – Bloodstorm
- Georgie Fame – Walking The Dog (Live at the Camden Theatre, London)
- The Church – Succulent
- The Killjoys – Yes Yes Yes
- Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth – Stones Of Silence
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Weekend Run
- Tyrannosaurus Rex – Cat Blacl (the wizard’s hat)
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – Are You Gonna Be There (At The Love-In)
- Bad//Dreems – Collapse
- The Units – Grill Room
- The Tubes – No Way Out
- Shonen Knife – Explosion!
- David Crosby – Drive Out To The Desert
- Georgie Fame – Get On The Righty Track
