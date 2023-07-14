Juke Box Jungle: 2023-07-14

Written by on July 14, 2023

  1. Ray Anthony – Dragnet / Room 43
  2. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
  3. Black Midi – Chondrommalacia Patella
  4. The Far Outs – Last Night
  5. Tumbleweed – Daddy Long Legs
  6. Amanda Brown – Lost In The Widerness
  7. Spacey Jane – Clean My Car
  8. Sunflower Aquarium – Birds Of Paradise
  9. The Damned – The Invisible Man
  10. Suede – Filmstar
  11. Wireheads – Killer Bee
  12. Green Circles – Brown House In Stepney
  13. Squirrel Nut Zippers – Hell
  14. Angel Corpus Christi – Down
  15. Felix Mir – Opportunity
  16. Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Letter From Diceys
  17. Chainsaw Kittens – Bloodstorm
  18. Georgie Fame – Walking The Dog (Live at the Camden Theatre, London)
  19. The Church – Succulent
  20. The Killjoys – Yes Yes Yes
  21. Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth – Stones Of Silence
  22. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Weekend Run
  23. Tyrannosaurus Rex – Cat Blacl (the wizard’s hat)
  24. Mona Lisa Overdrive – Are You Gonna Be There (At The Love-In)
  25. Bad//Dreems – Collapse
  26. The Units – Grill Room
  27. The Tubes – No Way Out
  28. Shonen Knife – Explosion!
  29. David Crosby – Drive Out To The Desert
  30. Georgie Fame – Get On The Righty Track
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-07-14

Current track

Title

Artist