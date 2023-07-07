Juke Box Jungle: 2023-07-07

- Slingshot Dragster – Plutonium
- Spacey Jane – Sitting Up
- Muse – Animals
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – I Want To Be Everyone
- Graham Parker & The Goldtops – We Did Nothing
- Amanda Brown – The Deal
- Dandelion Wine – Faerie Lullaby
- Sunflower Aquarium – Bubble (Contagious Mix)
- Fruit Bats – Rushin’ River Valley
- The Stranglers – And If You Should See Dave…
- The Cortex Shift – Medium Steve
- Happy Ghosts – Alaska
- Freda Payne – Band Of Gold
- The Mock Turtles – Deep Down
- The Phynding – Bourke Street
- The Yearlings – Santa Monica
- Parquet Courts – Instant Disassembly
- Deskryptik – Kick Snare
- The Church – No Other You
- Saint Etienne – Conchita Martinez
- David Bowie – The Width Of A Circle
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Shin Ramgun
- Anna Calvi – Suddenly
- Simple Minds – Hypnotised
- Bad//Dreems – Desert Television
- The Violets – The Colour Ends
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – It’s Just Too Much
- Felix Mir – Ghostly
- Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Eaglehawks
Reader's opinions