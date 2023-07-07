Juke Box Jungle: 2023-07-07

Written by on July 7, 2023

  1. Slingshot Dragster – Plutonium
  2. Spacey Jane – Sitting Up
  3. Muse – Animals
  4. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – I Want To Be Everyone
  5. Graham Parker & The Goldtops – We Did Nothing
  6. Amanda Brown – The Deal
  7. Dandelion Wine – Faerie Lullaby
  8. Sunflower Aquarium – Bubble (Contagious Mix)
  9. Fruit Bats – Rushin’ River Valley
  10. The Stranglers – And If You Should See Dave…
  11. The Cortex Shift – Medium Steve
  12. Happy Ghosts – Alaska
  13. Freda Payne – Band Of Gold
  14. The Mock Turtles – Deep Down
  15. The Phynding – Bourke Street
  16. The Yearlings – Santa Monica
  17. Parquet Courts – Instant Disassembly
  18. Deskryptik – Kick Snare
  19. The Church – No Other You
  20. Saint Etienne – Conchita Martinez
  21. David Bowie – The Width Of A Circle
  22. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Shin Ramgun
  23. Anna Calvi – Suddenly
  24. Simple Minds – Hypnotised
  25. Bad//Dreems – Desert Television
  26. The Violets – The Colour Ends
  27. Mona Lisa Overdrive – It’s Just Too Much
  28. Felix Mir – Ghostly
  29. Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Eaglehawks
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-07-07

Current track

Title

Artist