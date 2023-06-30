Juke Box Jungle: 2023-06-30

Written by on June 30, 2023

  1. Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
  2. The Bitter Ends – Roll The Dice
  3. Jimmy Little – Baby, Life’s What You Make It
  4. Santigold – Ushers Of The New World
  5. Dandelion Wine – Walk The Woods
  6. Big Room – The Swallow
  7. Visitors / Ephemerons – Solastalgia
  8. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Seahorse (I’ll Be Your Rainy Day)
  9. Lapsley – Tell Me The Truth
  10. The Stranglers – The Last Men On The Moon
  11. The Cortex Shift – Opposites Attract
  12. Ladytron – Tomorrow (Port Royal Mix)
  13. The Grapes Of Wrath – Have A Good Time On Me
  14. The Good Minus – Blood Brothers
  15. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Supercell
  16. The Yearlings – Gone Are The Days
  17. Planxty – The Bonny Light Horseman
  18. Flogging Molly – (No More) Paddy’s Lament
  19. The Church – Ascendence
  20. Rebecca’s Empire – Big Smoke
  21. The Darkness – All The Pretty Girls
  22. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – I Killed Captain Cook
  23. Tonic – Thick
  24. Craven Fop – Ravi Shankar
  25. The Mountain Goats – Tallahassee
  26. Holly Cook – Gold Girl
  27. The Systemaddicts – Igloo
  28. Sparks – Escalator
  29. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Walking Walking
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-06-30

Current track

Title

Artist