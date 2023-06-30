Juke Box Jungle: 2023-06-30

- Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
- The Bitter Ends – Roll The Dice
- Jimmy Little – Baby, Life’s What You Make It
- Santigold – Ushers Of The New World
- Dandelion Wine – Walk The Woods
- Big Room – The Swallow
- Visitors / Ephemerons – Solastalgia
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Seahorse (I’ll Be Your Rainy Day)
- Lapsley – Tell Me The Truth
- The Stranglers – The Last Men On The Moon
- The Cortex Shift – Opposites Attract
- Ladytron – Tomorrow (Port Royal Mix)
- The Grapes Of Wrath – Have A Good Time On Me
- The Good Minus – Blood Brothers
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Supercell
- The Yearlings – Gone Are The Days
- Planxty – The Bonny Light Horseman
- Flogging Molly – (No More) Paddy’s Lament
- The Church – Ascendence
- Rebecca’s Empire – Big Smoke
- The Darkness – All The Pretty Girls
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – I Killed Captain Cook
- Tonic – Thick
- Craven Fop – Ravi Shankar
- The Mountain Goats – Tallahassee
- Holly Cook – Gold Girl
- The Systemaddicts – Igloo
- Sparks – Escalator
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Walking Walking
