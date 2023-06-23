Juke Box Jungle: 2023-06-23

- The Cruel Sea – Theme From Naked Ambition
- Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
- The Mock Turtles – Why Must I Share The Air With Foolish Men?
- Santigold – My Horror
- Molly Rocket – Bones
- Caroline & Claude – Slap
- Dandelion Wine – All The Tiny Fires
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Shake From The Heart
- india.arie – Brown Skin
- Moby Grape – Soul Stew
- The Cortex Shift – Medium Steve
- The Lemonheads – Alison’s Starting To Happen
- Manfred Mann – Cubist Town
- Daisygrinders – Car Driver
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Weekend Run
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- The Cateran – Tired Of Waiting
- Sparks – Take Me For A Ride
- The Church – Thorn
- Sarah McLachlan – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
- The Claypool Lennon Delerium – The Monolith of Phobos
- The Yearlings – Donnie Darko
- Led Zeppelin – Black Dog (Live at Paris Theatre, London 1/4/1971)
- Not Drowning, Waving – Hunting For Nuggets
- Bombino – Amidinine (My Friend)
- Dog Trumpet – Slow Down
- Modeselektor – Blue Clouds
- Santigold – Witness
- The Go-Betweens – Spring Rain
Reader's opinions