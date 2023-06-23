Juke Box Jungle: 2023-06-23

  1. The Cruel Sea – Theme From Naked Ambition
  2. Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
  3. The Mock Turtles – Why Must I Share The Air With Foolish Men?
  4. Santigold – My Horror
  5. Molly Rocket – Bones
  6. Caroline & Claude – Slap
  7. Dandelion Wine – All The Tiny Fires
  8. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Shake From The Heart
  9. india.arie – Brown Skin
  10. Moby Grape – Soul Stew
  11. The Cortex Shift – Medium Steve
  12. The Lemonheads – Alison’s Starting To Happen
  13. Manfred Mann – Cubist Town
  14. Daisygrinders – Car Driver
  15. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Weekend Run
  16. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  17. The Cateran – Tired Of Waiting
  18. Sparks – Take Me For A Ride
  19. The Church – Thorn
  20. Sarah McLachlan – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
  21. The Claypool Lennon Delerium – The Monolith of Phobos
  22. The Yearlings – Donnie Darko
  23. Led Zeppelin – Black Dog (Live at Paris Theatre, London 1/4/1971)
  24. Not Drowning, Waving – Hunting For Nuggets
  25. Bombino – Amidinine (My Friend)
  26. Dog Trumpet – Slow Down
  27. Modeselektor – Blue Clouds
  28. Santigold – Witness
  29. The Go-Betweens – Spring Rain
