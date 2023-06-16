Juke Box Jungle: 2023-06-16

  1. Joe Satrini – Crystal Planet
  2. Santigold – Ushers Of The New World
  3. Salad – Motorbike To Heaven
  4. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  5. Velvet Void – The Pursuit
  7. Athletic Teenage Joggers – Birds
  8. Xani – Michelle
  9. The Church – Succulent
  10. Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions – For The Rest Of Your Life
  11. Uriah Heep – Walking In Your Shadow
  12. The Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
  13. Tumbleweed – Rainbow Waterwillow
  14. The Undertones – Male Model
  15. The Numbers – Take Me Away
  16. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – That Life
  17. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  18. Say Lou Lou – Peppermint
  19. Sparks – The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight
  20. Steve Mason – Brixton Fish Fry
  21. Shirley Collins – June Apple
  22. British Sea Power – Canvey Island
  23. Bad//Dreems – Desert Television
  24. Lapsley – Cliff
  25. Emma Tricca – Autumn’s Fiery Tongue
  26. Swamp Kitteh – I Put A Spell On You
  27. Ephemerons – Nostromo
  28. The Yearlings – Santa Monica
