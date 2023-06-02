Juke Box Jungle: 2023-06-02

Written by on June 2, 2023

  1. Saint Etienne – Only Love Can Break Your Heart
  2. Leadfinger – Gimme The Future
  3. Moloko – Familiar Feeling
  4. Sunfruits – End of the World
  5. Workhorse – Chain
  6. Green Circles – Colour Me There
  7. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Wait For Me
  8. Xani – Movie Night
  9. Guiltfilter – Mirror
  10. Groovie Ghoulies – A New England
  11. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  12. Ghostpoet – Sloth Trot
  13. Calexico / Iron & Wine – Father Mountain
  14. The Guess Who – Cardboard Empire
  15. McGough & McGear – So Much
  16. Summerflake – Try Me Now
  17. Falling Joys – Dynamite
  18. Wilco – Cry All Day
  19. Steve Mason – Brothers & Sisters
  20. Super Furry Animals – Sidewalk Surfer Girl (Catatonia Remix)
  21. The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
  22. Bad//Dreems – Shame
  23. Shirley Collins – The Bonny Labouring Boy
  24. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Rescue
  25. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  26. Doctor & The Medics – Spirit In The Sky
  27. The Auteurs – Light Aircraft On Fire
  28. Flake – Under The Silent Tree
  29. Naaki Sound – Valley Song
  30. XTC – You And The Clouds Will Still Be Beautiful
