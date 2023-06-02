Juke Box Jungle: 2023-06-02

- Saint Etienne – Only Love Can Break Your Heart
- Leadfinger – Gimme The Future
- Moloko – Familiar Feeling
- Sunfruits – End of the World
- Workhorse – Chain
- Green Circles – Colour Me There
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Wait For Me
- Xani – Movie Night
- Guiltfilter – Mirror
- Groovie Ghoulies – A New England
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- Ghostpoet – Sloth Trot
- Calexico / Iron & Wine – Father Mountain
- The Guess Who – Cardboard Empire
- McGough & McGear – So Much
- Summerflake – Try Me Now
- Falling Joys – Dynamite
- Wilco – Cry All Day
- Steve Mason – Brothers & Sisters
- Super Furry Animals – Sidewalk Surfer Girl (Catatonia Remix)
- The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
- Bad//Dreems – Shame
- Shirley Collins – The Bonny Labouring Boy
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Rescue
- Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
- Doctor & The Medics – Spirit In The Sky
- The Auteurs – Light Aircraft On Fire
- Flake – Under The Silent Tree
- Naaki Sound – Valley Song
- XTC – You And The Clouds Will Still Be Beautiful
Reader's opinions