Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-26

- Laika & The Cosmonauts – Experiment In terror
- Workhorse – Chain
- Bill Nelson – Phantom Gardens
- Sunfruits – Hello Future Me
- William Street Strikers – Tammy
- Bird Detective – Spiral
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Since I Slept With You, Everyone Wants To Sleep With Me
- Feist – Martyr Moves
- Psychic TV – Fear
- The Normal – Warm Leatherette
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
- David Bridie – The Last Great Magician
- The Church – Tantilized
- Peter Cook & Dudley Moore – Bedazzled
- The Slits – Shoplifting
- Xani – Road Trip
- Mackenzie Theory – Out Of The Blue
- The Three Wize Men – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Steve Mason – Upon My Soul
- DZ Deathrays – Hypercolour
- Fuzzrays – Neon leon
- Jen Cloher – My Witch
- Shirley Collins – Hares Of The Mountain
- Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Red
- Los Palms – (This) Strange Effect
- The Mock Turtles – Big Sky
- Steve Kilbey – Out Of This World
- Flake – Teach Me How To Fly
- Renee Geyer with Paul Kelly – Comin’ Home Baby
- Belly – Witch
- The Triffids – Butterflies Into Worms
- The Killjoys – I Lied
- Nicky Hopkins – Mister Pleasant
Reader's opinions