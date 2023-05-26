Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-26

  1. Laika & The Cosmonauts – Experiment In terror
  2. Workhorse – Chain
  3. Bill Nelson – Phantom Gardens
  4. Sunfruits – Hello Future Me
  5. William Street Strikers – Tammy
  6. Bird Detective – Spiral
  7. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Since I Slept With You, Everyone Wants To Sleep With Me
  8. Feist – Martyr Moves
  9. Psychic TV – Fear
  10. The Normal – Warm Leatherette
  11. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  12. David Bridie – The Last Great Magician
  13. The Church – Tantilized
  14. Peter Cook & Dudley Moore – Bedazzled
  15. The Slits – Shoplifting
  16. Xani – Road Trip
  17. Mackenzie Theory – Out Of The Blue
  18. The Three Wize Men – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
  19. Steve Mason – Upon My Soul
  20. DZ Deathrays – Hypercolour
  21. Fuzzrays – Neon leon
  22. Jen Cloher – My Witch
  23. Shirley Collins – Hares Of The Mountain
  24. Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Red
  25. Los Palms – (This) Strange Effect
  26. The Mock Turtles – Big Sky
  27. Steve Kilbey – Out Of This World
  28. Flake – Teach Me How To Fly
  29. Renee Geyer with Paul Kelly – Comin’ Home Baby
  30. Belly – Witch
  31. The Triffids – Butterflies Into Worms
  32. The Killjoys – I Lied
  33. Nicky Hopkins – Mister Pleasant
