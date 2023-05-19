Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2023

  1. Daniel Lanois – Two Worlds
  2. Junk Harmony – Simulation Groove
  3. Velvet Underground – Pale Blue Eyes
  4. The Long Ryders – Seasons Change
  5. William Street Strikers – Candles
  6. Emily Cole – Run
  7. Exploding White Mice – I Just Want My Fun
  8. Feist – Become The Earth
  9. Spiderbait – Jellybean Drifter
  10. The Truth – I Go To Sleep
  11. The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  12. Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
  13. Deadstar – I Got Your Number
  14. Sniff ‘n’ The Tears – Driver’s Seat
  15. Fleetwood Mac – Jigsaw Puzzle Blues
  16. Blackpenny – Don’t Tell People Our Dreams
  17. The Ears – Perennial Boogie
  18. The Alan Price Set – I Put A Spell On You
  19. Steve Mason – I’m On My Way
  20. Lipps Inc – Funkytown
  21. Sunfruits – End Of The World
  22. Xylouris White – Underworld
  23. Guided By Voices – Slowly On The Wheel
  24. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Red
  25. Molly Rocket – Methany
  26. The Toy Dolls – Blue Swede Shoes
  27. Rebecca’s Empire – When We First Met
  28. Love Sculpture – In The Land Of The Few
  29. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
  30. The Smiths – William, It Was Really Nothing
  31. The Kinks – Tired Of Waiting For You
  32. The Zombies – She Does Everything For Me
  33. Robert Forster – Tender Years
