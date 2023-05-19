Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-19

- Daniel Lanois – Two Worlds
- Junk Harmony – Simulation Groove
- Velvet Underground – Pale Blue Eyes
- The Long Ryders – Seasons Change
- William Street Strikers – Candles
- Emily Cole – Run
- Exploding White Mice – I Just Want My Fun
- Feist – Become The Earth
- Spiderbait – Jellybean Drifter
- The Truth – I Go To Sleep
- The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
- Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
- Deadstar – I Got Your Number
- Sniff ‘n’ The Tears – Driver’s Seat
- Fleetwood Mac – Jigsaw Puzzle Blues
- Blackpenny – Don’t Tell People Our Dreams
- The Ears – Perennial Boogie
- The Alan Price Set – I Put A Spell On You
- Steve Mason – I’m On My Way
- Lipps Inc – Funkytown
- Sunfruits – End Of The World
- Xylouris White – Underworld
- Guided By Voices – Slowly On The Wheel
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Red
- Molly Rocket – Methany
- The Toy Dolls – Blue Swede Shoes
- Rebecca’s Empire – When We First Met
- Love Sculpture – In The Land Of The Few
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
- The Smiths – William, It Was Really Nothing
- The Kinks – Tired Of Waiting For You
- The Zombies – She Does Everything For Me
- Robert Forster – Tender Years
