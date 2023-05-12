Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-12

- Jeff Beck – Caroline No
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Belle & Sebastian – The Model
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Layla
- Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
- Gypsy Deja Vu – The Loved One
- The Munch – Insect
- Feist – Borrow Trouble
- Orange Juice – Lovesick (re-recording)
- Pink Fairies – City Kids
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – The Devil Ain’t Buying
- The Feelies – Deep Fascination
- Deadstar – I Got Your Number
- The Rutles – Piggy In The Middle
- Blackpenny – Belly Of The Beast
- Hawkwind – Urban Guerilla
- Doctor & The Medics – Barbara Can’t Dance (Demo)
- Steve Mason – Mars Man
- Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – Dubbed Postal Office
- Roge – Pra Vida
- Xylouris White – Red Wine
- Max Jury – Real World
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Rescue
- Molly Rocket – Dive
- Pentangle – Train Song
- Pepe Deluxe – Super Sound
- The Chills – Silver Bullets
- QED – Everywhere I Go
- William Street Strikers – Sunday On My Mind
- Roxy Music – Do The Strand
