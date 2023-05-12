Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-12

  1. Jeff Beck – Caroline No
  2. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  3. Belle & Sebastian – The Model
  4. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Layla
  5. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  6. Gypsy Deja Vu – The Loved One
  7. The Munch – Insect
  8. Feist – Borrow Trouble
  9. Orange Juice – Lovesick (re-recording)
  10. Pink Fairies – City Kids
  11. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  12. Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – The Devil Ain’t Buying
  13. The Feelies – Deep Fascination
  14. Deadstar – I Got Your Number
  15. The Rutles – Piggy In The Middle
  16. Blackpenny – Belly Of The Beast
  17. Hawkwind – Urban Guerilla
  18. Doctor & The Medics – Barbara Can’t Dance (Demo)
  19. Steve Mason – Mars Man
  20. Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – Dubbed Postal Office
  21. Roge – Pra Vida
  22. Xylouris White – Red Wine
  23. Max Jury – Real World
  24. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Rescue
  25. Molly Rocket – Dive
  26. Pentangle – Train Song
  27. Pepe Deluxe – Super Sound
  28. The Chills – Silver Bullets
  29. QED – Everywhere I Go
  30. William Street Strikers – Sunday On My Mind
  31. Roxy Music – Do The Strand
