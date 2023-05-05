Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-05

  1. The Rezillos – 20,000 Rezillos Under The Sea
  2. Blackpenny – Wrong Go Right
  3. Boss Hog – Sick
  4. West Thebarton – George Michael
  5. Slowmango – Ace
  6. The Mynd Gardeners – Discotheque
  7. Placebo – Forever Chemicals
  8. Manfred Mann – What You Gonna Do?
  9. The Getaway Plan – Flying Colours
  10. The Munch – Puddle
  11. The Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
  12. Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
  13. Songhoy Blues – Worry
  14. Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers – Desk Chair
  15. The Bone Shakers – Let’s Straighten It Out
  16. Chainsaw Preachers – It’s Never You
  17. Climax Chicago – Mole On The Dole
  18. She & Him – Heads You Win, Tails I Lose
  19. Sleaford Mods – Force Ten From Navarone
  20. The She Creatures – Space Madness
  21. Feist – I Took All Of My Rings Off
  22. Xylouris White – Tails Of Time
  23. Devin Townsend – Call Of The Void
  24. Greg Were – A Moment’s Kiss
  25. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  26. Cocteau Twins – Fifty-fifty Clown
  27. Peter Gabriel – White Shadow
  28. Chain – People Hardly Change
  29. The Rezillos – Destination Venus
