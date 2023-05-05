Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-05

- The Rezillos – 20,000 Rezillos Under The Sea
- Blackpenny – Wrong Go Right
- Boss Hog – Sick
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- Slowmango – Ace
- The Mynd Gardeners – Discotheque
- Placebo – Forever Chemicals
- Manfred Mann – What You Gonna Do?
- The Getaway Plan – Flying Colours
- The Munch – Puddle
- The Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
- Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – The Last Drop
- Songhoy Blues – Worry
- Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers – Desk Chair
- The Bone Shakers – Let’s Straighten It Out
- Chainsaw Preachers – It’s Never You
- Climax Chicago – Mole On The Dole
- She & Him – Heads You Win, Tails I Lose
- Sleaford Mods – Force Ten From Navarone
- The She Creatures – Space Madness
- Feist – I Took All Of My Rings Off
- Xylouris White – Tails Of Time
- Devin Townsend – Call Of The Void
- Greg Were – A Moment’s Kiss
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Cocteau Twins – Fifty-fifty Clown
- Peter Gabriel – White Shadow
- Chain – People Hardly Change
- The Rezillos – Destination Venus
