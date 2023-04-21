Juke Box Jungle: 2023-04-21

  1. Hugo Montenegro & Ennio Morricone – The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
  2. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  3. Orange Juice – Simply Thrilled Honey
  4. Last Days Of Kali – Rilian
  5. Sette Bello – Take Me Down To The River
  6. Teddy Mars – News
  7. The Smile – A Hairdryer
  8. Anne Bean & Paul Burwell – Low Flying Aircraft
  9. Emiliana Torrini – Caterpillar
  10. Julia Jacklin – Pool Party
  11. Pool Toy – Lottery
  12. Sleaford Mods – So Trendy
  13. Motor Ace – Lorenzo
  14. Penny Flanagan & The New Moon – Someone Else’s Shoes
  15. The Presets – Kicking & Screaming
  16. Oceanique – Build A Wall
  17. Bob Dylan – Thirsty Boots
  18. Foo Fighters – Big Me
  19. Coldwave – Twenty Two
  20. Frank Black – The Creature Crawling
  21. Gruff Rhys – Distant Snowy Peaks
  22. Greg Were – A Moment’s Kiss
  23. Leitmotiv Limbo – Forbidden Instruments
  24. The Hottentots – Zefinha
  25. Nancy Sinatra – The Last Of The Secret Agents
  26. Khruangbin / Leon Bridges / Austin Jenkins – Chocolate Hills
  27. James Yorkston, Nina persson & 2nd Hand Orch – A Forest Of Rogues
  28. Strawbs (featuring Sandy Denny) – Two Weeks Last Summer
  29. Uriah Heap – Walking In Your Shadow
