Juke Box Jungle: 2023-04-14

  1. The Presets – Steamworks
  2. Oceanique – Hiding From You
  3. Fairport Convention – Crazy Man Michael
  4. The Last Days Of Kali – Diaspora
  5. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  6. The Falling Trees – What You Want
  7. The Gynaecologists – The Red Pullover
  8. Gorillaz – Baby Queen
  9. Shonen Knife – Cannibal Papaya
  10. Peggy Lipton – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
  11. Pool Toy – Festival State
  12. Sleaford Mods – I Claudius
  13. Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls – The Visitor
  14. Margo Cilker – Wine In The World
  15. Pip Blom – It Should Have Been Fun
  16. Super Furry Animals – Happiness Is A Warm Pun
  17. Sette Bello – Evil Eye
  18. Chain – Eternal Heart Attack
  19. The Music Expolsion – Little Bit O’ Soul
  20. Coldwave – Spurs for Business Cards
  21. The Teardrop Explodes – Tiny Children
  22. Gwenno – Hunros (A Dream)
  23. Flyying Colours – Do You Feel The Same
  24. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – The Best Things In Life Are Free
  25. Billie Holiday – Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
  26. Groupe Magazan – La Vignette
  27. Yo La Tengo – Shades of Blue
  28. James Yorkston, Nina Persson & 2nd Hand Orch – Mary
  29. The Troggs – Night Of The Long Grass
  30. Dave Davies – Susannah’s Still Alive
