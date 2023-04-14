Juke Box Jungle: 2023-04-14

- The Presets – Steamworks
- Oceanique – Hiding From You
- Fairport Convention – Crazy Man Michael
- The Last Days Of Kali – Diaspora
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
- The Falling Trees – What You Want
- The Gynaecologists – The Red Pullover
- Gorillaz – Baby Queen
- Shonen Knife – Cannibal Papaya
- Peggy Lipton – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
- Pool Toy – Festival State
- Sleaford Mods – I Claudius
- Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls – The Visitor
- Margo Cilker – Wine In The World
- Pip Blom – It Should Have Been Fun
- Super Furry Animals – Happiness Is A Warm Pun
- Sette Bello – Evil Eye
- Chain – Eternal Heart Attack
- The Music Expolsion – Little Bit O’ Soul
- Coldwave – Spurs for Business Cards
- The Teardrop Explodes – Tiny Children
- Gwenno – Hunros (A Dream)
- Flyying Colours – Do You Feel The Same
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – The Best Things In Life Are Free
- Billie Holiday – Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
- Groupe Magazan – La Vignette
- Yo La Tengo – Shades of Blue
- James Yorkston, Nina Persson & 2nd Hand Orch – Mary
- The Troggs – Night Of The Long Grass
- Dave Davies – Susannah’s Still Alive
