Juke Box Jungle: 2023-03-24

- The Prodigy – Ghost Town
- Flyying Colours – Lost Then Found
- The Murlocs – Psychotic Reaction
- Royksopp – Denimclad Baboons
- Tim Koch – Haunted Shortcut
- She’s The Band – Spot Fires
- Tim Rogers & The Twin Set – Up-A-Get (Ta Bron Orm)
- Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown – New Gold
- Honey Badgers – No One Else Pt 2
- The Killjoys – Pray For Rain
- The Public Servants – Pension Scheme
- Be Bop Deluxe – Life In The Air Age
- Wall Of Death – Light My Fire
- Gypsy & The Cat – Time To Wonder
- Sons Of Zoku – Sleepless
- McGough & McGear – Mr Tickle
- Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
- Propellorheads featuring Miss Shirley Bassey – History Repeating
- Grace Cummings – Dreams
- Coldwave – Buster
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – Purple Haze
- Be Brave – My Town
- Goldfrapp – Paper Bag
- Big Bertha – Time Of The Season
- Sammi Smith – Saunders’ Ferry Lane
- Curved Air – The Purple Speed Queen
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- Richard & Linda Thompson – Streets Of Paradise
- Bobbie Gentry – Belinda
Reader's opinions