Juke Box Jungle: 2023-03-24

  1. The Prodigy – Ghost Town
  2. Flyying Colours – Lost Then Found
  3. The Murlocs – Psychotic Reaction
  4. Royksopp – Denimclad Baboons
  5. Tim Koch – Haunted Shortcut
  6. She’s The Band – Spot Fires
  7. Tim Rogers & The Twin Set – Up-A-Get (Ta Bron Orm)
  8. Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown – New Gold
  9. Honey Badgers – No One Else Pt 2
  10. The Killjoys – Pray For Rain
  11. The Public Servants – Pension Scheme
  12. Be Bop Deluxe – Life In The Air Age
  13. Wall Of Death – Light My Fire
  14. Gypsy & The Cat – Time To Wonder
  15. Sons Of Zoku – Sleepless
  16. McGough & McGear – Mr Tickle
  17. Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
  18. Propellorheads featuring Miss Shirley Bassey – History Repeating
  19. Grace Cummings – Dreams
  20. Coldwave – Buster
  21. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Purple Haze
  22. Be Brave – My Town
  23. Goldfrapp – Paper Bag
  24. Big Bertha – Time Of The Season
  25. Sammi Smith – Saunders’ Ferry Lane
  26. Curved Air – The Purple Speed Queen
  27. The Sundials – I’m Down
  28. Richard & Linda Thompson – Streets Of Paradise
  29. Bobbie Gentry – Belinda
