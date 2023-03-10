Juke Box Jungle: 2023-03-10

- The John Buzon Trio – Ill Wind
- Paper Arms – Snake Oil
- The Young Rascals – Too Many Fish In The Sea
- X-Ray Spex – The Day The World Turned Dayglo
- The Public Servants – Bored
- Mark Ronson featuring Angel Olsen – True Blue
- Kasabian – Alygatyr
- Gorillaz featuring Thundercat – Cracker Island
- Persian Rugs – Ballad Of A Fatman
- Lilly Joel Plays The Organ – Der Nussbaum
- Jen Cloher – The Wild
- Plastic Section – Graveyard Shift
- Yukon Blonde – Saturday Night
- Velatine – Morveren
- Louis Fuller – Around The Next Corner
- Pond – Fantastic Explosion Of Time
- Robert Forster – Go Free
- GW McLennan – Surround Me
- Tex Perkins & The Dark Horses – Life Gets In The Way
- Cold Wave – Ice Cold
- The Pictures – Better Let Go
- Mark Ronson featuring Lykke Li – 2AM
- The Millards – Like Treacle
- Patterson Hood – Pollyanna
- Billy Bragg with Carla Tivey – She’s Leaving Home
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – As The Carousel Swings
- Alpha Beta Fox – Something / Nothing
- The Toy Dolls – Tommy Kowey’s Car
- The Teardrop Explodes – Treason (single)
- The Stranglers – Who Wants The World
- The Raincoats – You’re A Million
- Sam Cooke – Movin’ and Groovin’
Reader's opinions