Juke Box Jungle: 2023-03-10

Written by on March 10, 2023

  1. The John Buzon Trio – Ill Wind
  2. Paper Arms – Snake Oil
  3. The Young Rascals – Too Many Fish In The Sea
  4. X-Ray Spex – The Day The World Turned Dayglo
  5. The Public Servants – Bored
  6. Mark Ronson featuring Angel Olsen – True Blue
  7. Kasabian – Alygatyr
  8. Gorillaz featuring Thundercat – Cracker Island
  9. Persian Rugs – Ballad Of A Fatman
  10. Lilly Joel Plays The Organ – Der Nussbaum
  11. Jen Cloher – The Wild
  12. Plastic Section – Graveyard Shift
  13. Yukon Blonde – Saturday Night
  14. Velatine – Morveren
  15. Louis Fuller – Around The Next Corner
  16. Pond – Fantastic Explosion Of Time
  17. Robert Forster – Go Free
  18. GW McLennan – Surround Me
  19. Tex Perkins & The Dark Horses – Life Gets In The Way
  20. Cold Wave – Ice Cold
  21. The Pictures – Better Let Go
  22. Mark Ronson featuring Lykke Li – 2AM
  23. The Millards – Like Treacle
  24. Patterson Hood – Pollyanna
  25. Billy Bragg with Carla Tivey – She’s Leaving Home
  26. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – As The Carousel Swings
  27. Alpha Beta Fox – Something / Nothing
  28. The Toy Dolls – Tommy Kowey’s Car
  29. The Teardrop Explodes – Treason (single)
  30. The Stranglers – Who Wants The World
  31. The Raincoats – You’re A Million
  32. Sam Cooke – Movin’ and Groovin’
