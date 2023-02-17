Juke Box Jungle: 2023-02-17

  1. Satan’s Pilgrims – The Rise And Fall of Flingel Bunt
  2. Velatine – Whisper Park
  3. The Friggs – Shake
  4. Definition of Sound – Reality
  5. Robert Forster – She’s A Fighter
  6. She & Him – Sunday Girl
  7. Kasabian – Rocket Fuel
  8. Los Palms – Dead Man
  9. The Smile – Speech Bubbles
  10. Coldwave – Twenty Two
  11. Takamu – Herge
  12. Jean Michel Jarre – Oxygene 19
  13. Buzzcocks – Venus Eyes
  14. Israel Carter – Murrundi
  15. Sorry – Willow Tree
  16. James Yorkston, Nina Persson & Second Hand Orchestra – A Hollow Skeleton Lifts A Heavy Wing
  17. The Reels – Dubbo Go Go
  18. Bec Stevens – They Don’t Build Cars Like This Anymore
  19. Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
  20. Panic At The Disco – Behind The Sea
  21. Shonen Knife – Love Song
  22. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  23. She & Him – Melt Away
  24. Beck – Broken Train
  25. Can – She Brings The Rain
  26. Velatine – Overload
  27. Robert Palmer – Sneakin’ Sally Through The Alley
  28. The Superjesus – Money (We’re Only In It For Love)
  29. Blondie – I Didn’t Have The Nerve To Say No
