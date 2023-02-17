Juke Box Jungle: 2023-02-17

- Satan’s Pilgrims – The Rise And Fall of Flingel Bunt
- Velatine – Whisper Park
- The Friggs – Shake
- Definition of Sound – Reality
- Robert Forster – She’s A Fighter
- She & Him – Sunday Girl
- Kasabian – Rocket Fuel
- Los Palms – Dead Man
- The Smile – Speech Bubbles
- Coldwave – Twenty Two
- Takamu – Herge
- Jean Michel Jarre – Oxygene 19
- Buzzcocks – Venus Eyes
- Israel Carter – Murrundi
- Sorry – Willow Tree
- James Yorkston, Nina Persson & Second Hand Orchestra – A Hollow Skeleton Lifts A Heavy Wing
- The Reels – Dubbo Go Go
- Bec Stevens – They Don’t Build Cars Like This Anymore
- Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
- Panic At The Disco – Behind The Sea
- Shonen Knife – Love Song
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- She & Him – Melt Away
- Beck – Broken Train
- Can – She Brings The Rain
- Velatine – Overload
- Robert Palmer – Sneakin’ Sally Through The Alley
- The Superjesus – Money (We’re Only In It For Love)
- Blondie – I Didn’t Have The Nerve To Say No
